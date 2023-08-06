The Central Bank of Honduras Solicits Feedback on the Development of a Digital Currency

Title: Central Bank of Honduras Seeks Public Input on Development of Central Bank Digital Currency

Introduction:

The Central Bank of Honduras (BCH) has launched a public consultation to gather feedback from interested sectors, professionals, and the general public regarding the creation and implementation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The consultation aims to advance the modernization of Honduras’ digital payment system, which currently heavily relies on cash transactions.

Consultation Details:

The BCH opened the consultation on its official webpage after presenting its research on new payment options to the Innovation Table of Financial Innovation (MIF), where representatives from both public and private financial sectors participate. The consultation invites participants to share their opinions and suggestions on the development of a CBDC in order to address the low level of financial inclusion in the country.

Collaboration with International Monetary Fund:

The BCH collaborated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to prepare the study titled “The future of money and payments in Honduras, which route to follow?” The study explores alternative solutions to promote financial inclusion and resolve existing issues such as interoperability, immediate payments, and cross-border transactions.

Retail CBDC as the Preferred Option:

Based on the study’s findings, the BCH considers the creation of a retail CBDC as the most viable option to address the country’s payment system deficiencies. This aligns with the viewpoint of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which supports the concept of central bank money as a solid foundation for the evolution of the monetary system.

Legal and Regulatory Considerations:

To facilitate the issuance of the CBDC, the BCH proposes making legal changes in the Monetary and Central Bank laws. The regulatory framework for CBDC issuance will be defined based on the comments received during the public consultation. The results and subsequent discussion will contribute to the national debate on this matter.

BCH’s Stance on Cryptocurrencies:

While cryptocurrencies are mentioned in the study as alternatives to CBDCs, the BCH reaffirms its position against cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC). The study highlights the lack of stability, responsibility, integrity, high costs, and slow transaction processing associated with cryptocurrencies, making them unsuitable as anchors of the financial system.

Growing Bitcoin Adoption in Honduras:

Despite rejecting cryptocurrencies, the BCH acknowledges the usefulness of certain aspects of the technology behind cryptocurrencies. This aligns with the growing adoption of Bitcoin in Honduras, with initiatives such as the adoption of BTC as legal tender in the private city of Próspera and the establishment of Bitcoin Valley in Santa Lucía. The University of Honduras also offers workshops on Bitcoin, indicating increased interest in cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion:

The public consultation initiated by the BCH reflects the central bank’s commitment to modernize Honduras’ payment system and promote financial inclusion. The collaboration with the IMF and the consideration of a retail CBDC demonstrate the BCH’s efforts to find practical solutions to address the country’s payment system challenges. The feedback received through the consultation will play a significant role in shaping the regulatory framework for the future launch of a CBDC in Honduras.