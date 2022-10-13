The central bank sets up special re-loans for equipment renovation and transformation to provide low-cost funds to expand manufacturing demand

The People’s Bank of China recently announced that it will set up a special re-loan for equipment renewal and renovation, with a quota of more than 200 billion yuan and an interest rate of 1.75%. Provide loans for industrial and commercial households and other equipment upgrades.

“In general, this policy tool may have three effects: promoting investment, widening credit, and taking into account internal and external balance. From the perspective of support areas, equipment renewal and re-lending mainly target the social field, new infrastructure and manufacturing transformation and upgrading, etc., which have a direct effect on It is to promote investment in equipment renewal in these fields.” Wang Qing, chief macro analyst of Oriental Jincheng, said that this also means that investment in the social field will maintain a double-digit growth momentum in the fourth quarter, and will continue to play an active role in promoting investment; at the same time, strengthening social Investment in the field will also help strengthen shortcomings and effectively promote high-quality development.

In terms of the impact after the implementation of the policy, Wang Qing believes that the policy supports the renewal of equipment in the fields of new infrastructure and manufacturing transformation and upgrading. On the whole, the re-lending tool for equipment renewal has the policy effect of combining long and short.

In addition, Wang Qing said that since the credit interest rate supported by equipment renewal and re-lending has dropped to no higher than 3.2%, which is far lower than the weighted average interest rate of corporate loans (4.16% in June), this will also stimulate the credit of relevant entities in the short term. It is expected that from September to the end of the year, new RMB loans will continue to increase year-on-year. At the same time, the introduction of this policy also means that in the context of the sharply tightened external financial environment and the violent fluctuations in the global foreign exchange market, the stable growth of monetary policy will pay more attention to the balance between internal and external, and emphasize precise efforts.

Specific to the areas of policy support and the recipients of this special re-loan, the relevant person in charge of the central bank said that the areas of support are education, health, culture, tourism and sports, training bases, charging piles, urban underground comprehensive pipe corridors, new infrastructure, Industrial digital transformation, energy conservation and carbon reduction transformation and upgrading in key areas, and equipment purchase and renovation in 10 areas of waste home appliance recycling and disposal systems; distribution targets include China Development Bank, policy banks, state-owned commercial banks, Postal Savings Bank of China, joint-stock commercial banks, etc. 21 financial institutions.

“Because the ten policy support areas of the central bank’s equipment renewal and renovation special re-lending include education, health, culture, tourism and sports, and the recycling and disposal system of waste household appliances, etc., this will form support for the growth rate of consumption, and promote consumption recovery to become the main driving force for the economy. .” Zheng Houcheng, director of Yingda Securities Research Institute, said in an interview with reporters that the ten policy support areas include urban underground comprehensive pipe gallery, new infrastructure and other fields, which are also conducive to boosting the growth rate of infrastructure investment; combined with the current Domestic fundamentals, the central bank’s move may further help M2 (broad money) maintain a high level year-on-year.

It is worth noting that the list-based management of special re-loans for equipment renovation and transformation is implemented. The National Development and Reform Commission, relying on the coordination mechanism for promoting effective investment in important projects, will work with local governments, relevant central departments and central enterprises to form a list of alternative projects in different fields. Financial institutions shall, in accordance with the principle of marketization, make independent decisions and bear their own risks, and issue loans to the projects on the list. The special re-loan adopts the direct mechanism of “loan first and then borrow”, and is issued on a monthly basis. For qualified loans issued by financial institutions to projects in the list at an interest rate not higher than 3.2% during the period from September 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, the People’s Bank of China will provide financial support in the same amount as the loan principal. (Source of this article: Economic Daily Author: Yao Jin)