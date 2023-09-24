The central banks’ week weighs on the stock markets, Milan -1.1%, Wall Street negative

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The key week for the central banks ends with significant losses for the main European stock exchanges. The flight from equities coincided, in fact, with doubts about global growth, the rush of crude oil towards 100 dollars a barrel – which amplifies inflationary pressures – and above all the prospect that the Fed could keep interest rates high for a longer period of time than expected. All this translated for the Paris Stock Exchange into a weekly deficit of 2.6%, followed on the second step of the podium of the worst by Frankfurt (-2.1%) and Milan (-1.1%). Madrid (-0.5%) and London (-0.4%) also lost share. Looking closely at the stocks on Piazza Affari, the “palme d’or” over the five sessions goes to Banco Bpm (+7.7%) also at the center of M&A scenarios, UniCredit (+7.7%) thanks to the buyback and MPS (+6.4%) with the MEF exit timing being studied by the government. On the other hand, a week to forget for Cnh (-8.4%), Saipem (-7.6%) and the multiutility A2a (-7.3%).

Fed long wave doesn’t stop in last session, Milan -0.5%

The fear that interest rates will remain high for longer than expected continues to “ballast” the European stock markets which in the session of 22 September, while they see the end of the monetary tightening receding, must also deal with the signs of difficulty in manufacturing . Government bonds are also under observation, with yields having jumped to new highs (while the US Treasury is close to its peak in over 15 years). And so the continental price lists, which even tried to recover towards the middle of the session, worsened towards the end, all closing below parity. Piazza Affari is no exception, where the FTSE MIB closes in deficit with sales concentrated on banks, utilities and cars. While investors continue to wonder about the central banks’ moves on monetary policy, Paris (CAC 40) and Madrid (IBEX 35) ended the session in “red”, with Frankfurt close to parity (DAX 40, just above London ( FT-SE 100). After the central banks of Switzerland and the United Kingdom left the reference rates unchanged, while that of Norway raised them by a quarter of a point, in recent hours it was the Bank of Japan’s turn to update the market on the its monetary policy.The Japanese central institute confirmed its ultra-accommodative position, signaling that it is in no hurry to withdraw the stimulus to the economy.

Wall Street closes lower. The Dow Jones lost 0.31%, the Nasdaq lost 0.09%, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.23%. The day before, the session closed with a sharp decline, following the declines of the day before. The Federal Reserve, as expected, decided to keep interest rates at 5.25%-5.5%, the highest level in the last 22 years, but hinted that rates could remain high for longer fight inflation. After the Fed’s decisions and Powell’s words, the yield on the two-year Treasury bond rose to its highest level since 2006, over 5.1%; The 10-year yield hit new highs since 2007 on Thursday, reaching nearly 4.5%. What worries traders, then, is the lack of agreement, at the moment, between Republicans and Democrats to finance the government and avoid the shutdown, i.e. the closure of non-essential federal activities, which would start on October 1st. According to experts, a shutdown would have negative repercussions on fourth quarter GDP. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are set to close their third consecutive week in decline – with declines of 2.7% and 3.5% respectively – the worst since March.

Italgas suffers in Piazza Affari, heavyweight Amplifon. At the top Tim

Among the Milanese stocks, Recordati rebounded in the last session on 22 September after the slide the day before. Oil stocks are on the rise after the stop to Russian fuel exports: Eni and Saras rise. You also shop on Moncler. Italgas, on the other hand, suffers from the placement of securities at 5 euros per share by the consortium for the placement of the 500 million Snam Rete Gas bond convertible into shares of Italgas itself. Pirelli & C, A2a and Prysmian are in “red” while Amplifon accelerated downwards in the final part of the session. In Europe, Dutch banks (Ing Groep and Abn Amro) are heavy after the second chamber of parliament approved the increase in taxation on the sector. Telecom Italia is doing well after the rumors about the possible sale of the network without going through a meeting (and therefore without the veto of the French Vivendi). Out of the main list, Bioera continues not to be traded after the bankruptcy request from the Milan Prosecutor’s Office.

September manufacturing PMI drops to 43.4 in the Eurozone

The manufacturing PMI index fell slightly in the Eurozone in September, going from 43.5 to 43.4 points, according to a first estimate. The services index rose to 48.4 in September from 47.9 in the previous month. The composite index increases to 47.1 points from 46.7 in August. However, all numbers are below 50 and therefore indicate a continuation of the contraction of the business sectors. As the third quarter draws to a close, the composite manufacturing PMI rose marginally compared to August, «but again indicating a sharp contraction in economic activity. The consecutive months of contraction in activity have risen to four.” In Germany, however, the manufacturing sector improved slightly with the PMI index rising in September to 39.8 from 39.1 in August. However, this is a number that always indicates a contraction in the sector, although less pronounced than the previous month, since it is lower than 50, the watershed between reduction and increase in activity. The services index also improved, going from 47.3 in August to 49.8 in September. The composite index, a synthesis of the two indices, rises to 46.2 points from 44.6 in August.

