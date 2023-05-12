The central parity rate of RMB against the U.S. dollar was 6.9481, down 380 basis points

According to data from the China Foreign Exchange Trading Center, on May 12, the central parity rate of RMB against the US dollar was 6.9481, a depreciation of 380 basis points.

The U.S. dollar index rose significantly on the 11th. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. dollar against six major currencies, rose 0.56% on the day and closed at 102.0525 at the end of the foreign exchange market.

The central bank conducted a 2 billion yuan 7-day reverse repurchase operation today, and the winning bid rate was 2.00%, which was the same as before.

Shenwan Hongyuan believes that under the assumption that the Fed is about to stop raising interest rates and will keep interest rates unchanged within the year, the pressure on the RMB exchange rate has eased, but whether the RMB can appreciate significantly depends on the pace of domestic supply and demand recovery and the flow of funds under the capital account Condition.

Guodu Securities stated that the U.S. CPI dropped below the nearly two-year low of 5% in April, which may support the Fed’s suspension of interest rate hikes in June, but inflation has slowed down and core inflation is sticky. The U.S. dollar interest rate may remain at a restrictive high level for a long time. At present, the market expects that the interest rate will be reduced within this year, or it will face the pressure of delaying the revision.