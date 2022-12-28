On December 28, the central parity rate of RMB against the US dollar was quoted at 6.9681, a depreciation of 135 basis points. The middle price of the previous trading day was quoted at 6.9546, the closing price of onshore RMB was at 6.9625 at 16:30, and at 6.9601 at 23:30.

The US dollar index fell on the 27th. The U.S. dollar index , which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.17% on the day to close at 104.1510 in late trading.

The central bank launched 189 billion yuan 7-day reverse repurchase operations and 13 billion yuan 14-day reverse repurchase operations in the open market, and the winning bid rates were 2.0% and 2.15% respectively. According to Wind data, 19 billion yuan of reverse repurchases expired today.

Nanhua Futures said that in the short term, for the RMB exchange rate, the depreciation forces, whether from internal or external sources, are weakening. The yuan is still finding direction in the short term. As the end of the year is approaching, the foreign exchange market may be relatively light. It is expected that the USD/RMB spot exchange rate will operate in the range of 6.90-7.12 this week.

The analysis of Zhongcai Futures believes that in 2023, the Fed’s tightening cycle is coming to an end, which will reduce the pressure on RMB depreciation, but the duration of the peak interest rate of the Fed remains to be seen. Risks may reappear; and if China’s real estate and the U.S. economy achieve a soft landing as scheduled in 2023, the renminbi may turn to appreciate in stages. On the whole, under normal circumstances, the RMB exchange rate may tend to fluctuate in a wide range in 2023, which will still contain the domestic monetary policy expectations, and the deep inversion of the China-US 10 bond interest rate spread will tend to converge.