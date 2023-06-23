The central parity rate of RMB against the U.S. dollar was 7.1596, down by 395 basis points

Looking ahead, the CICC research report pointed out that the RMB exchange rate may still experience a period of bottoming out, waiting for the conditions for a rebound to mature.

On June 20, the central parity rate of RMB against the US dollar was reported at 7.1596, a depreciation of 395 basis points. The median price of the previous trading day was at 7.1201, the closing price of onshore RMB was at 7.1583 at 16:30, and it was at 7.1620 at night.

In addition, the central bank launched a 7-day reverse repurchase operation of 182 billion yuan in the open market, with a winning bid rate of 1.9%. Wind data shows that 2 billion yuan of reverse repurchases expired on that day, so the net investment in a single day was 180 billion yuan.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange will officially launch the “Hong Kong Dollar-RMB Dual Counter Model” on June 19, providing issuers and investors with the choice of Hong Kong dollar and Renminbi-denominated stocks. Under the dual-counter trading mode, qualified investors can trade in both Hong Kong dollars and RMB. There are currently 24 dual-counter securities that have been approved, and 9 qualified dual-counter market makers.

The CITIC Securities Research Report stated that the addition of RMB trading counters will help reduce the exchange costs of RMB investors investing in Hong Kong stocks. In the short term, it is expected to attract offshore RMB inflows in Hong Kong and improve the overall liquidity and trading activity of Hong Kong stocks. In addition, the opening of the RMB counter will also help promote the internationalization of the RMB and increase the investment channels for the overall offshore RMB. At present, many countries have announced that RMB can be used to settle cross-border trade, and RMB counters may also benefit from the incremental demand for offshore RMB allocation of Chinese assets. In the medium and long term, the dual-counter model will effectively alleviate the problem of insufficient liquidity in Hong Kong stocks and promote the valuation restoration of high-quality companies; if the RMB counter can be included in the Hong Kong Stock Connect trading mechanism, domestic investors can avoid exchange costs by buying and selling RMB-denominated Hong Kong stocks And the risk of exchange gain and loss is more favorable for southbound high-frequency traders.

Looking ahead, the CICC research report pointed out that the RMB exchange rate may still experience a period of bottoming out, waiting for the conditions for a rebound to mature. Although last week’s interest rate cut pushed the interest rate gap between China and the United States to further invert, and put the RMB exchange rate under short-term pressure, with the introduction of more stable growth policies that can be expected in the future, the expectation of a better domestic economy is expected to be further consolidated , thereby boosting the performance of domestic asset prices and benefiting the RMB exchange rate.

