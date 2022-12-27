On December 27, the central parity rate of RMB against the US dollar was quoted at 6.9546, an increase of 279 basis points. The middle price of the previous trading day was quoted at 6.9825, the closing price of onshore RMB was quoted at 6.9587 at 16:30, and at 6.9634 at 23:30.

The central bank carried out 194 billion yuan 7-day and 14 billion yuan 14-day reverse repurchase operations in the open market, and the winning bid rates were 2.0% and 2.15% respectively. Wind data shows that 5 billion yuan of reverse repurchases expired today.

Zhou Maohua, a macro researcher at the Financial Market Department of China Everbright Bank, pointed out that fluctuations in the RMB exchange rate are mainly disturbed by the US dollar and market expectations of economic recovery prospects. The Fed’s December meeting was hawkish, but the rate hike is coming to an end and the pace of rate hikes has slowed down. The market is cautious about the trend of the US dollar. At the same time, my country’s economy continued to recover, and the market became more optimistic about the prospect of economic recovery, which caused two-way fluctuations in the RMB exchange rate. As the end of the year approaches, the strong demand for traditional foreign exchange purchases may disturb the RMB exchange rate, but with the support of the aforementioned factors, the RMB is expected to maintain a stable trend.