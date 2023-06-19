The central parity rate of RMB against the US dollar was reported at 7.1201, an increase of 88 basis points

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-19

China News Service, June 19th. According to the website of the central bank, the People’s Bank of China authorized the China Foreign Exchange Trading Center to announce that the central parity rate of the RMB exchange rate in the inter-bank foreign exchange market on June 19, 2023 will be 1 US dollar to RMB 7.1201 yuan, compared with the previous trading day. raised by 88 basis points. On June 16, the central parity rate of RMB against the US dollar was 7.1289.

1 euro to RMB 7.7895, 100 yen to RMB 5.0176, 1 Hong Kong dollar to RMB 0.91020, 1 British pound to RMB 9.1332, 1 Australian dollar to RMB 4.8935, 1 New Zealand dollar to RMB 4.4364, 1 Singapore dollar to RMB 5.3228 yuan, 1 Swiss franc to 7.9613 yuan, 1 Canadian dollar to 5.3955 yuan, 1 yuan to 0.64815 ringgit, 1 yuan to 11.7723 Russian ruble, 1 yuan to 2.5572 South African rand, 1 yuan to 179.11 Korean won, RMB 1 to 0.51586 United Arab Emirates dirham, RMB 1 to 0.52680 Saudi riyal, RMB 1 to 47.9427 Hungarian forint, RMB 1 to 0.57242 Polish zloty, RMB 1 to 0.9563 Danish krone, RMB 1 yuan to 1.4953 Swedish krona, 1 yuan to 1.4842 Norwegian krone, 1 yuan to 3.31443 Turkish lira, 1 yuan to 2.3994 Mexican pesos, 1 yuan to 4.8709 baht.

