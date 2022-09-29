Home Business The central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar was reported at 7.1102, an increase of 5 basis points – Teller Report
Business

The central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar was reported at 7.1102, an increase of 5 basis points – Teller Report

by admin
The central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar was reported at 7.1102, an increase of 5 basis points – Teller Report
</p> <p> The central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar was reported at 7.1102, an increase of 5 basis points – Teller Report<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Highlights

The central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar was 7.1102, an increase of 5 basis points

2022-09-29 10:04

Source: China News Network

China News Network

2022-09-29 10:04

The People’s Bank of China authorized the China Foreign Exchange Trade System to announce that the central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar in the inter-bank foreign exchange market was reported at 7.1102 on September 29, an increase of 5 basis points. (Zhongxin Finance)

Figure from the website of China Foreign Exchange Trade System

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4886871

    The central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar was 7.1102, an increase of 5 basis points

    6770

    Highlights

    news

    1439

    2022-09-29

    See also  Green securitisations, a new tool for the ecological transition

    You may also like

    There are major design flaws in the iPhone...

    Markets regain buy after Bank of England move....

    Get ready for Double Eleven! Three new models...

    Nadef: GDP strong downward revision outlook 2023, will...

    Elections and victory Meloni, Joe Biden: ‘See what...

    Ferrosilicon beware of the risk of post-holiday decline...

    Bostic: Inflation remains high, supports Fed rate hike...

    National Foreign Exchange Market Self-Regulatory Mechanism Video Conference:...

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra exterior rendering leaked, design...

    Assogestioni: net inflows in negative territory in August

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy