The central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar was 7.1102, an increase of 5 basis points

The People’s Bank of China authorized the China Foreign Exchange Trade System to announce that the central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar in the inter-bank foreign exchange market was reported at 7.1102 on September 29, an increase of 5 basis points. (Zhongxin Finance)

Figure from the website of China Foreign Exchange Trade System