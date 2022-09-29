Home > News > Highlights
The central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar was 7.1102, an increase of 5 basis points
2022-09-29 10:04
Source: China News Network
China News Network
2022-09-29 10:04
The People’s Bank of China authorized the China Foreign Exchange Trade System to announce that the central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar in the inter-bank foreign exchange market was reported at 7.1102 on September 29, an increase of 5 basis points. (Zhongxin Finance)
Figure from the website of China Foreign Exchange Trade System
Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.
4886871
The central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar was 7.1102, an increase of 5 basis points
6770
Highlights
1439
2022-09-29