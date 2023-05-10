The CEO of Molisana assures: the price of pasta will drop by September

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ithe price of the pasta? “Of course it will go down. In three or four months at the most, let’s say in September, we will almost return to the previous prices». To assure consumers, putting his face to it, is Giuseppe Ferro, managing director of Molisana, the pasta factory that his family took over in 2011 and which today is the fourth best-selling brand in Italy. Even the “almost” has a clear explanation: “The price of pasta will go down because that of wheat has gone down – he says – but gas costs are still three times as much and even paper and cellophane have not gone down”. In any case, he guarantees, there will be little difference.

From the Milanese stands of Tuttofood, where he came to launch the new line of pasta with lupini flour developed together with the Californian Brami, Ferro did not shy away from the issue of expensive pasta, which has exploded in recent days. Consumer associations have sounded the alarm for price increases of 17.5% in one year and 37% in two. Farmers, for their part, have shifted the blame to companies, pointing out that in the last 12 months wheat prices have fallen by 30%. And the Minister of Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, has given a mandate to Mr. Prices to urgently convene the Rapid Alert Commission for Thursday, to analyze the dynamics and investigate any speculation.

Lastly, just yesterday, Codacons presented a complaint to the Antitrust and to the ICQRF, the department of the Central Inspectorate for the protection of quality and fraud repression of agri-food products, asking them to ascertain “whether the speculative phenomenon could be the result of a understood between the manufacturing companies to the detriment of the market and final consumers, and if the conduct described violates the provisions of the law”. It had already happened in 2009, recalls the Codacons: then the Agcm intervened on the recommendation of consumer associations and sanctioned 90% of the companies that produced pasta and the trade associations with a total fine of just under 12.5 million euros , for what he considered a sign.

A kilo of pasta today costs between 40 and 43 cents more, admits the CEO of Molisana: «This is because in two years wheat has gone from 28 to 56 euros per quintal. Currently it is true that it is going down, but all companies today work with stocks». And the wheat that is still in the warehouses is still the one paid the most, not the one that is going down today. «When the price of durum wheat soared and we asked to adjust the price lists to these increases – recalls Ferro – for eight months the large-scale distribution did not allow us to do so. Now that they are going down, however, they would like us to take a month to adapt ».

Giuseppe Ferro also told these same things to the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, who visited Tuttofood on the day of the inauguration. «Then if they want to send us checks from Mr. Prices and the Guardia di Finanza, go ahead – he says – we have nothing to hide. But the explanation of the prices that did not drop immediately is only this ».