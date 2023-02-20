The first alarm bells are ringing on the markets and what has raised the attention of operators has been the data on wholesale prices in the United States which shows that inflationary tensions remain.

The certificate industry is responding to this need in a massive way and the most active issuers on the market are continuing to propose structures that aim to protect against flare-ups of volatility. Unicredit in particular, in the last few weeks has launched on the market a long series of Cash Collect Low Barrier both with single underlying and with basket worst of to give the widest possible range of choice.

Another strategy to defend against volatility is stock picking, and the “big pharma” are among the anti-cyclical stocks that least feel the weight of any crises; one of the latest issues of Barclays which with a callable structure offers a certificate aiming at 15% per annum against a barrier set at 60%.

For those wishing to learn the peculiarities of these structures, and of the others present on the Italian market, we remind you that a new session of the basic course organized by Acepi will start on Monday, which will be followed by an appointment with the Unicredit Club Certificate and the webinar with Société Générale.

If you want to continue reading the article go to CJ n.781