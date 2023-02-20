Home Business The Certificate Journal n.781 is out
Business

The Certificate Journal n.781 is out

by admin
The Certificate Journal n.781 is out

The first alarm bells are ringing on the markets and what has raised the attention of operators has been the data on wholesale prices in the United States which shows that inflationary tensions remain.

The certificate industry is responding to this need in a massive way and the most active issuers on the market are continuing to propose structures that aim to protect against flare-ups of volatility. Unicredit in particular, in the last few weeks has launched on the market a long series of Cash Collect Low Barrier both with single underlying and with basket worst of to give the widest possible range of choice.

Another strategy to defend against volatility is stock picking, and the “big pharma” are among the anti-cyclical stocks that least feel the weight of any crises; one of the latest issues of Barclays which with a callable structure offers a certificate aiming at 15% per annum against a barrier set at 60%.

For those wishing to learn the peculiarities of these structures, and of the others present on the Italian market, we remind you that a new session of the basic course organized by Acepi will start on Monday, which will be followed by an appointment with the Unicredit Club Certificate and the webinar with Société Générale.

If you want to continue reading the article go to CJ n.781

See also  E-commerce, the next revolution will be in digital payment chains

You may also like

Appointments, from the League a torpedo against Eni...

Parma, FdI storm for the shock poster: “Staging...

The SEC accuses Terra Luna: deceived investors, billions...

Leonardo creates a green lung for the Foggia...

Lega on appointments: “Enel and Eni must change...

Piazza Affari closed the day in the red:...

The government declares war on squatters. The 50...

Superbonus, the securitization of the tax credit is...

Superbonus, almost armored decree. Changes? Minimal and marginal....

Negative ending in Piazza Affari (-0.55%) in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy