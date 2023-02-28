After a cracking start to the year, stock markets take a breather from gains with operators who have returned to looking at inflation, interest rates and above all at the measures that central banks will have to undertake to restore the correct relationship between these.

A requirement that has been accepted by the investment certificates industry which continues to propose structures with a defensive character. Among the latest news are the Switch to Protection by BNP Paribas which are born as classic Cash Collects and after the first year can be transformed into certificates with protected capital and unconditional prizes. Another weapon to defend against uncertainty is to aim for less volatile underlyings or indices. Just the decline of the last few days has brought the price of a Phoenix Memory Softcallable close to the nominal value Leonteq tied to a basket of four equity indices. A certificate which under current conditions, against a barrier placed at a distance of 40%, offers a potential return of more than 7% per annum.

