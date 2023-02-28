Home Business The Certificate Journal n.782 is out
Business

The Certificate Journal n.782 is out

by admin
The Certificate Journal n.782 is out

After a cracking start to the year, stock markets take a breather from gains with operators who have returned to looking at inflation, interest rates and above all at the measures that central banks will have to undertake to restore the correct relationship between these.

A requirement that has been accepted by the investment certificates industry which continues to propose structures with a defensive character. Among the latest news are the Switch to Protection by BNP Paribas which are born as classic Cash Collects and after the first year can be transformed into certificates with protected capital and unconditional prizes. Another weapon to defend against uncertainty is to aim for less volatile underlyings or indices. Just the decline of the last few days has brought the price of a Phoenix Memory Softcallable close to the nominal value Leonteq tied to a basket of four equity indices. A certificate which under current conditions, against a barrier placed at a distance of 40%, offers a potential return of more than 7% per annum.

If you want to continue reading the article go to CJ n.782

See also  Tim, the Cassation agrees with Vivendi: he can have control of the board without consolidating the debts

You may also like

State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission: Pay close...

Pd, what changes with Schlein. “Alliances, open to...

Enel, analysts ask for a reconfirmation of top...

Unicredit flies to the Stock Exchange: because the...

Musk wants Warren Buffett as a Tesla shareholder

Reply of the Beijing Banking and Insurance Regulatory...

Istat: consumer confidence is rising, business confidence is...

New Pd with Elly Schlein, Serracchiani: “Ready to...

Anima acquires 80% of Castello SGR. Deal increases...

How to manage pricing and revenues with inflation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy