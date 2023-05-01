The Certificate Journal n.791 is out

The quarterly season it brought optimism back to the stock markets with stock markets closing the month of April with rises close to 4% on the highs for the period. Expected this week Fed and ECB meetings which will provide a new update on the inflationary picture and on the next steps in terms of monetary policy.

Also under observation automotive sector which is experiencing a context of strong change with the epochal transition from combustion to electric vehicles that has come to life. At the moment, the beneficiaries are the traditional car manufacturers who have not only outperformed their competitors dedicated only to electric vehicles, but also the market. There are several opportunities in this sector to be seized with investment certificates with structures that are able to return attractive returns against lower risks than direct investment.

Staying on the subject of asymmetry, another example is the Fixed Cash Collect Step Down di Unicredit written on a basket made up of Coca Cola, McDonald’s and Uber which puts on the plate a potential return of 10% per annum against a barrier distance of 50%. The certificate segment is also always active in terms of novelties; this week we dedicate a focus to the new ones Spread Certificates di BNP Paribas which enrich the offer of structures in the Leverage segment.

