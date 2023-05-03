The chain of agricultural work in Italy oscillates between excellence and exploitation

President Mattarella takes part in the Cesena International Fruit and Vegetable Fair

Today the president Sergio Mattarella has been in official visit at the preview of Macfruit, International fruit and vegetable fair, organized by Cesena Fiera and which tomorrow, May 3, will open its doors to the public. After 26 years since the last time, the Head of State takes part in this historic sector event – which celebrates its 40th birthday – to give resonance to the scope of the fruit and vegetable market in the Italian economy, especially with a view to increasing the value of the products that many countries “envy” us. “It is an important occasion also because it demonstrates the potential of this extraordinary sector which is so important in our agriculture – declared the president of the republic at the beginning of his speech – and therefore for our economy, with products of extraordinary excellence, appreciated all over the world , which every initiative carried out abroad makes further appreciated and known, as it also demonstrates the export level of these outgoing products from Italy” concludes Mattarella.

The mayor of Cesena Enzo Lattuca: “Let’s not forget the illegal hiring”

The day after Labor Day, the mayor of the city that hosts Macfruit intervenes, in the presence of the Head of State, to reiterate the central node to be avoided when it comes to agricultural work and fruit and vegetable production. “The fruit and vegetable sector cannot ignore the workforce, also made up of foreign workers, who have not replaced us, as if to supplant our lineage, but have been contributing to our businesses and our economy for years”.

Thus in a passage of his speech the mayor of Cesena Enzo Lattuca. “Even to these people – added the mayor – we must ensure that a free and dignified existence is guaranteed through work“. The goal recalled by Lattuca “to satisfy the needs of the present generation without compromising those of future generations”, he said. “Here we have leading companies at a national level that continue to invest, they too must be able to take up the challenge, on the one hand the enhancement of the quality of the productions and on the other safety at work, chasing that weed that takes the name of illegal hiring”. The obvious reference to the issue turns the spotlight on a wound historically rooted in Italy’s economic fabric.

The investigation “Il gusto amaro dei kiwi”: the interview with Stefania Prandi and Francesca Cicculli

To get into the thorny issue, Affaritaliani chose to interview Stefania Prandi and Francesca Cicculli, two freelance journalists who have long been involved in investigative journalism. In particular, Prandi specializes in agricultural exploitation in the Mediterranean area (in 2018 she published the investigative book for Settenove Red gold. Strawberries, tomatoes, harassment and exploitation in the Mediterranean, while Francesca is part of the award-winning IrpiMedia and specializes in tracking companies and their responsibilities, with OSINT tools and techniques (Open Source Intelligence). These two journalists represent “the Italian share” of the team that conducted the international investigation – from May to December 2022 – The bitter taste of Italian kiwis in which it is investigated the agricultural labor supply chain in the most representative Italian area of ​​the fruit and vegetable market, the Agro Pontino, in the province of Latina. At the same time, the investigation also brought to light the conditions of foreign laborers and agricultural workers – referred to by Mayor Lattuca today – highlighting how many problems are hidden behind a supply chain that is so important for the Italian economy. By the way, it is useful to mention that the our country is the largest producer and exporter of kiwifruit in Europe.

