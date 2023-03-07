The Meizu 20 series is about to be released. Recently, the official warms up the new phone almost every day. The screen, camera, sound quality, battery, heat dissipation… every day is not the same.

According to the information released by Weibo blogger “Digital Chat Station”,Shen Ziyu, chairman of Meizu Technology Co., Ltd. posted a real picture of Meizu 20 Pro in Moments.

Shen Ziyu wrote “MEIZU 20, the more you look the better!Finally used it today”

In the picture, the real Meizu 20 Pro is consistent with the renderings exposed at the previous Geely Galaxy brand conference.

The whole machine adopts a right-angle frame design. There are four cameras arranged vertically in the upper left corner of the rear case, and the “MEIZU” Logo is in the lower left corner. In addition, there is no redundant design, which is very simple.

Especially today’s flagship mobile phones have exaggerated rear camera bumps, while the Meizu 20 series is obviously more flat.

According to previous revelations, the Meizu 20 series adopts a flexible straight screen with a narrowest frame of 1.57mm to achieve “visual four-sided equal width”, and supports 144 frames of dynamic high refresh, supports 1.07 billion color high dynamic range display, and low blue light anti-flicker.

In terms of performance, the Meizu 20 series is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the first generation of the fifth-generation “dual” super-linear speakers, Meizu’s self-developed audio enhancement algorithm, and a new upgrade to Game Mode 6.0. At the same time, it is equipped with 13 gaming-grade high-energy antennas, with a total heat dissipation area of ​​36242mm², which is 56% higher than the previous generation.

In terms of system, Meizu 20 series mobile phones will be the first to be equipped with a new generation of unbounded ecosystem Flyme 10, with full-link anti-fraud technology blessing, and the intelligent thinking engine has been upgraded from “OneMind 888+” to “OneMind 10.0”.