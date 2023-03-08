Since the Second World War, we are talking about the 1950s and 1960s, Japan has stood out as a protagonist of the global automotive industry because the country was in dire need of rebuilding its economy and the government saw in this sector the key to growth . It can be read in the report edited by Mobeen Tahir, Director, Macroeconomic Research & Tactical Solutions di WisdomTreethat one of the key factors contributing to Japan’s success in the automotive industry has been a focus on continuous improvement and innovation, a philosophy known as “kaizen.” This approach has helped Japanese automakers stay at the forefront of efficiency and quality. Companies such as Toyota and Nissan have thus managed to build a solid reputation and the products they export have gradually become popular in other world markets.

Another important factor, the report reads, was the fort collaboration between Japanese automakers and their suppliers, which has enabled greater supply chain integration and more efficient production processes. This, coupled with the use of advanced automation technologies, has made Japanese cars highly competitive in terms of cost and quality. Support has also come from the government, in the form of tax breaks for car manufacturers and investments in infrastructure and transport networks.

Today, WisdomTree points out, the automotive industry is facing an inflection point. Electrification is creating the same upheaval in the automotive sector that digitization has created in the entertainment industry. And just as newcomers, such as Netflix, have forced incumbents to innovate rapidly to survive, China‘s rapidly emerging auto industry is challenging the Japanese giants.

For Japan, the main challenger is China

Some say the BYD is, or could become, the Toyota of electric vehicles (EV). The company, according to the report, is rapidly establishing itself in its local market. The Chinese government’s tax incentives for consumer purchases of EVs were a major contributor to the growth of EVs in the country in 2022. Further government support is on the way in the form of a charging infrastructure , a crucial component of China‘s 14th Five-Year Plan, released in December 2022.

As of November 2022, Global sales of plug-in electric vehicles hit a new record, with over 1 million new registrations during the month. The table below, compiled by WisdomTree, shows the top 10 vehicles in terms of registrations. Note the predominance of BYD models.

If supply chain integration has been the key to success for Japanese automakers in the past, this could be even easier for Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), according to WisdomTree. China‘s dominance of batteries, the most critical element of an electric vehicle. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, in 2022, China held 77% of the global production capacity of lithium-ion batteries. Six of the top ten battery manufacturers are currently based in China. By 2027, total global capacity is projected to increase eight-fold, and China is likely to maintain its dominance with 69% market share.

Integrating batteries into automobile manufacturing couldn’t be easier for BYD as it was a battery manufacturer before becoming an OEM. In fact, it was the company’s credentials on batteries to convince Warren Buffett to invest in the same in 2008. As noted in the report, the list of top sellers above also debunks the notion that BYD may be competing in different categories than Tesla. In the past, the report reads, Japanese manufacturers such as Toyota, Nissan and Suzuki, among others, they threw themselves into foreign markets after establishing themselves in the local one. Similarly, BYD is looking to expand its operations in Europe by setting up a manufacturing facility on the continent.

There is still hope for Japan

There are many reasons to remain constructive about the Japanese auto industry. First, WisdomTree points out, the experience in the production of cars gained over decades cannot be ignored. We have seen how quickly German manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW started shipping electric models, maintaining the image of their brands while opening up to new technology. Secondly, the report continues, it’s entirely possible that the future of the automotive industry depends on a variety of powertrains. If Toyota can break new ground with hydrogen fuel cells, it could give the company a dominant position in a relatively less explored market.

Finally, WisdomTree points out, in the automotive market, it is not necessary to be among the first. Indeed, cars are not like mobile phones, which have divided the consumer world into iPhone and Android users, and where players like Nokia, which have refused to see change, have been left completely behind. In the case of cars, when they want to make a purchase, people are more likely to explore a wider range of options than they would with a mobile phone. This allows automotive companies to catch up and enter the list of brands that consumers are willing to consider in front of an interesting option that can compete with the alternatives on the market.

WisdomTree experts expect that Japanese automakers will innovate quickly, but they will have to deal with China‘s growing dominance in the sector, which generates previously non-existent competition. After all, when it comes to technology, leadership is never a given.