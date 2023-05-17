The challenges for Japan at the G7 in Hiroshima

Japan of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio prepares to host the summit of the heads of state and government of the G7organized between 19 and 21 May in the prefecture of Hiroshima, a symbolic place full of history. However informal, the G7 has always been a landmark for Japan’s diplomacy, which lacks a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. Prime Minister Kishida has two objectives: to obtain reassurances regarding the stability and vigor of the so-called “rules-based international order” and try to bring as many more Countries of the so-called Global South on the positions of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific. two the ‘elephants in the room’however not well hidden: the Russia of Vladimir Putin and the Chinese di Xi Jinping.

diplomatic activism

The G7 summit comes at the culmination of a period of diplomatic activism intense from part of the Japanese Prime Minister, aimed at demonstrating that Japan can be a key player in international politics. In addition to visiting their counterparts in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States and to receive the German Chancellor ScholzKishida traveled to Ukraine to see the president Volodymir Zelenskybecoming the first Japanese head of government to visit one conflict zone since the end of the Second World War. The recent tour of four countries of the African continent – Egypt, Mozambique, Ghana and Kenya – was preceded by a visit to South Korea to President Yoon Suk-Yeolthe first by a Japanese leader for 12 years, and in India, by the president Narendra Modi.

After moving for months to advance Japan’s interests, Kishida now waits in Hiroshima not only i G7 representativesbut also a number of leaders from Non-member countries whom he specially invited to the event. Participation has been extended to Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam. It is precisely by looking at these invitations that the economic, strategic and political priorities of Japan for this summit become even more evident.

Security in the Indo-Pacific

The priority given to security in the Indo-Pacific is made clear by the invitation extended to Australia e South Koreatwo of the major allies of the United States and the Anglosphere in the area. In recent years, Tokyo has strengthened its own security and defense links with Canberrastipulating reciprocal access agreements for their respective Self-Defense Forces. The participation of South Korean President Yoonwhich also provides a trilateral summit with Joe Bidenis part of a path undertaken by Kishida for normalize relations with Seoul. In addition to being strategic, the invitations to various democratic countries also take on a rhetorical function: the invitation to various democracies aims to strengthen the Japanese strategy – or vision – for the Indo-Pacific, which aims to build a network of democratic countries and “like-minded” through the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

Approach to the ‘Global South’

Extend the invitation to countries holding the rotating presidency of other informal summits such as the G20 (India) or organizations such as theAfrican Union (Comoros Islands) or theASEAN (Indonesia) is part of the traditional diplomatic practices of the countries hosting the G7. The addition of countries such as Vietnam and Brazil instead underlines the political will to create a international blockade in an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese key.

The mission turns out to be as ambitious as it is arduous. Countries that fall under the so-called Global South have rather diversified geopolitical priorities and interests which are often far from those of the G7. On the anti-Russian front, many of these countries they have not joined the West in imposing sanctionsconsidering the latter to be the real cause of the increase cost of living and energy at international level. On the anti-Chinese front, for many countries of the Global South, China is one of the main economic and commercial partners; therefore, they did not choose the Atlantic side in a safe or definitive way in the conflict between China and the United States. The involvement of Vietnam, India and Indonesia can therefore be read in terms of economic security e you decentralization of production and value chains towards countries less hostile to Japan and to Western allies.

Ambitious plans, uncertain results

Despite the renewed relevance and vigor given to mechanisms such as the G7 since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the G7 countries suffer from a progressive loss of economic relevance. According to estimates of International Monetary Fundthey produce less than 30% of global GDP, a drop of twenty percent compared to the 1990s. Over the past ten years, they have only contributed to the 15% of global GDP growth. The diplomatic activism of recent months has given the Japanese Prime Minister a position of strength and credibility that allows him to lead a very ambitious summit. However, the geopolitical and geoeconomic reality of the meeting is affected by regional and international tensions. The coveted leadership role in international relations to which Japan has aspired for decades will depend on the outcome of the summit.