Fair compensation, the law approved in the Chamber

Final go-ahead from the Chamber to the law on fair compensation. After an initial reading by Montecitorio, a ‘technical’ change to the text was introduced during the examination in the Senate, which therefore required a final passage to Montecitorio. The modification, which concerns the correction of a reference to the code of civil procedure contained in article 7 of the text (which provides for the possibility that the congruity opinion issued by the order or by the college, as an alternative to the payment order procedures and to the specific ones for disputes regarding the settlement of lawyer’s fees and rights, acquires the effectiveness of title enforceable for the professional, if issued in compliance with the procedures, and if the debtor has not lodged an opposition), became necessary following the entry into force of the so-called “Cartabia reform”.

The provision, which is made up of 13 articles, has had a troubled path: approved unanimously, it reproduces the content of a bill approved by Montecitorio in the last legislature but whose process was then interrupted in the Senate. The law intervenes on the regulation on the subject of fair compensation for professional services rendered to particular categories of companies, with the aim of strengthening the protection of the professional.

Fair compensation, how it works

The compensation that respects specific ministerial parameters is defined as fair and intervenes on the scope of application of the regulations in force, expanding it both as regards the professionals involved, which include non-regular professions, and as regards the client, which is also extended to all companies that employ more than 50 employees or turnover of more than 10 million euros. To be considered fair, the remuneration must be proportionate to the quantity and quality of the work performed.

Subscribe to the newsletter

