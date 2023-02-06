It was reported on February 6 that the Sway Tiger EDi was officially launched. The new car mainly focuses on the medium-sized SUV market. There are five-seater and seven-seater models to choose from.Price 99,900-123,900 yuan。

As Sway’s first product to enter the new energy market, Sway Tiger ED-i is based on the new ED-i (Electrical Drive-intelligent) intelligent hybrid electric drive platform. The overall design of the new car is very tough and rough. The front face is The polygonal air intake grille has a huge brand LOGO in the middle, and a thick bumper below. The overall body is relatively square, but basically there is no sense of design. Of course, considering the cheapness, you can’t ask for too much.

new carThe length, width and height are 4605/1815/1810 (with luggage rack 1825) mm, the wheelbase is 2780 mm, and the ground clearance is 195 mmalthough it is officially defined as a medium-sized SUV, in terms of parameters, it is actually a compact class.

In terms of the rear, the new car adopts a square design. The vertical taillights are connected by thicker black trim strips. With the wide rear surround, it shows its tough design style even more. The tail “ED-i” shows its identity.

The interior of the car will adopt an LCD instrument panel and a 10.25-inch floating central control screen, which integrates multiple functions such as online entertainment, navigation, radio, and voice control. Some belongings.

In addition to the regular five-seater version, the car also provides a seven-seater version, which adopts a 2+2+3 seat layout, the second row can slide, the third row can be folded, and the car can be adjusted at will.The maximum space reaches 3 cubic metersto meet the needs of multiple people traveling and loading goods.

In terms of configuration performance, the new car is equipped with one-button start + keyless entry, intelligent interaction (voice control) functions, and provides various travel entertainment functions such as online entertainment, navigation, radio, and voice control. In terms of safety, the new car is equipped with ESC electronic stability system, and Dual airbags are standard.

The power system is definitely the highlight of this car. It is equipped with a 1.5L EDi dedicated four-cylinder engine jointly built with BYD Fudi Power, and uses Atkinson cycle technology.The thermal efficiency can reach 41%, and the WLTC comprehensive fuel consumption is 2.06L/100km.

In addition, the electric motor equipped with the new car has a maximum power of 105 kilowatts and a peak torque of 210 Nm.It is matched with the Great Wall Honeycomb Energy lithium iron phosphate battery pack, with a pure electric cruising range of 51 kilometers。