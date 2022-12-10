The China-Arab States Summit is about to hold multi-province chartered flights abroad to “grab orders” cross-border e-commerce concept stocks set off a trend of price limit

“Cross-border e-commerce stocks are booming!” Yesterday morning, the cross-border e-commerce sector ushered in a big explosion, and many individual stocks set off a wave of daily limit. As of the close, Ediantianxia, ​​Ruyi Group, Ruoyuchen, Renrenle, Focus Technology, Cross-border Communication and other stocks had their daily limit. Among them, Ruyi Group harvested five consecutive boards, and everyone enjoyed three consecutive boards. According to the analysis of industry insiders, the development of cross-border e-commerce in my country has entered the 4.0 stage. In the future, driven by innovative models, there will still be a large market development space.

Multiple benefits drive the outbreak of cross-border e-commerce stocks

In the past two days, “Zhejiang will organize 10,000 companies to go abroad to participate in economic and trade activities” has been screened all over the Internet, and “Chartered flights from multiple places to go abroad to grab orders” has even rushed into the hot searches on Weibo. In addition to Zhejiang, recently, Sichuan, Guangdong, Suzhou and other places have also actively organized business charter flights for foreign trade companies to go overseas to expand the international market, grab orders, and help foreign trade companies go global.

Boosted by a series of good news, cross-border e-commerce concept stocks have been active since the opening of the market yesterday, and the stock prices of many individual stocks have risen in a straight line. Among them, Renrenle and Dongbai Group have both increased by more than 40% in the past 10 days, and Small Commodity City has increased by nearly 36%. %. In addition, the popular leader ST Daji also received a daily limit after the resumption of trading, and has received 18 boards in 20 days. The company recently stated on the interactive platform that its subsidiary Wanghai International established “Hainan Wanghai Cross-border Business Co., Ltd.”, officially entering the field of cross-border e-commerce.

According to data from Flush, as of yesterday’s close, the cross-border e-commerce concept sector has soared all the way to the second place in the concept ranking of the day, with an increase of 4.84% in the past week. Among the 114 constituent stocks, 81 maintained an upward trend, and many stocks such as Yidiantianxia, ​​Ruyi Group, Ruoyuchen, Renrenle, Focus Technology, and Cross-border Communication had their daily limit.

It is worth mentioning that the sub-new stock Yidiantianxia rose as much as 17.91%, with a closing price of 21.4 yuan per share and a market value of 10.1 billion yuan; even board.

Industry insiders predict that with the gradual optimization of my country’s epidemic prevention and control, “fighting for the economy” is gradually becoming a concerted action across the country. At this point in time, more provinces and cities will join the group to go overseas to grab orders and go all out to stabilize Live in the basic foreign trade market.

According to customs statistics, in the first half of this year, my country’s cross-border e-commerce import and export transactions increased by 28.6% year-on-year. The market predicts that by 2025, my country’s e-commerce transaction volume will be 46 trillion yuan, and the national online retail sales will be 17 trillion yuan. Among them, the cross-border e-commerce transaction volume is expected to reach 2.5 trillion yuan.

Orient Fortune Securities pointed out that the development of my country’s cross-border e-commerce has entered the 4.0 stage. With the establishment of a dual-cycle development pattern, the development of my country’s cross-border e-commerce has gradually become refined, platforms have begun to realize refined operations, and supply chains have gradually been integrated. At the same time, in the context of supply chain integration, innovative models such as live broadcast marketing have begun to appear. In the future, driven by innovative models, cross-border e-commerce will still have a large market development space.

The China-Arab Summit is approaching and it is suggested to pay attention to the beneficiary target

A few days ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the “Report on China-Arab Cooperation in the New Era”, stating that the first China-Arab Summit will be held in Saudi Arabia on December 9. Data show that in the first three quarters of this year, the trade volume between China and Arab states reached US$319.295 billion, a year-on-year increase of 35.28%, which is close to the level of 2021.

Kaiyuan Securities believes that as China-Arab relations continue to upgrade in the future, the trade volume between the two sides is expected to continue to grow rapidly, and the internationalization of the RMB and the cross-border payment CIPS system will usher in an important opportunity for development. It is recommended to actively pay attention to investment opportunities in cross-border payments and digital currencies. For example, pay attention to Zhongyi Technology, Pulian Software, iSoftStone, Xinkaipu, etc. Beneficiary targets include Cowell, China Information Technology, TANSUN Technology, Sunline Technology, Yusys Technology, Xinzhi Software, etc.

In addition, Guotai Junan Securities pointed out that according to the report on Sino-Arab Cooperation in the New Era issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China will encourage and support Chinese enterprises and financial institutions to expand their participation in cooperation with Arab countries in infrastructure construction such as railways, highways, ports, aviation, electricity, and communications. cooperation, and gradually expand project operation cooperation. In addition, the valuation of central enterprises in infrastructure construction is nearly ten years below the bottom and the future elasticity is huge. You can focus on: energy and manufacturing projects focus on China Power Construction, China Energy Construction, and China Chemical; infrastructure and housing construction projects focus on China State Construction, China Railway, and China Railway Construction .