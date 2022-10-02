Home Business The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People’s Bank of China demand to increase the financing services for movable property and rights-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People's Bank of China demand to increase the financing services for movable property and rights

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People’s Bank of China demanded to increase the strength of movable property and rights financing services

2022-10-02

Xinhua News Agency, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People’s Bank of China jointly issued the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the Healthy Development of Movable Property and Rights Financing Business” recently, requiring banking institutions to increase their efforts in movable property and rights financing services, scientifically and rationally expand the scope of collateral, and give full play to movable assets. and rights financing to support vulnerable sectors. The opinions support banking institutions to deepen the innovation of movable property and rights financing business, improve the quality and efficiency of accounts receivable financing services, optimize commodity and cargo rights financing business, and develop supply chain-based accounts receivable financing, inventory guarantee financing and other businesses. The opinion requires banking institutions to improve the risk management and control capabilities of movable property financing, strengthen the evaluation of movable property and rights value, and implement classified credit management. For the supply chain financing business, it is possible to explore the “three inspections” of loans mainly online. The opinions also put forward requirements such as strengthening the organization and implementation, fulfilling the responsibilities of all parties, and creating a favorable external environment for optimizing the development of movable property and rights financing.

Source: Xinhua News Agency Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei

