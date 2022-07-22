access: Alibaba Cloud’s “Shadowless Cloud Computer” supports enterprises to quickly realize home office

However, academic masters play games differently from ordinary people.

When we were crazy about losing points, they put together a formal research report and proposed the definition of “game technology” for the first time.

Through this report, I also learned that the game is not just a plaything, especially the technology behind the game, which has long been the subject of serious research by scientists and other professionals.

With irresistible curiosity, the poor reviewer also went to pick up the research team behind the report, and probably understood the report and the game technology in the eyes of artificial intelligence experts.

First of all, like the bad reviewer, everyone may be curious, why did they issue a game technology report at this time?

Could it be because of the recently exploded metaverse? Or have you posted a 3A masterpiece that I don’t know about recently?

But it turned out that I was still too young, because there were no new games released, and I didn’t want to be a hot spot in the metaverse.

That’s right, sometimes, the critics feel that the Metaverse is like a basket, you can put anything in it, but the real technology, not many people pay attention.

Instead, “change” is the real reason for this report.

Because scientists have discovered that the changes in the digital world and the physical world toward the blending and symbiosis in recent years have never been seen in human history.

Coincidentally, game technologies such as game engines, AI, AR, VR, etc., are important tools for realizing the integration of digital and real, and the interaction between virtual and real.

In this context, it is reasonable and necessary to pay attention to a wave, attach importance to a wave, and analyze a wave of game technology.

Speaking of which, most of the poor friends who don’t know much about the game have doubts.

The game is just a game, not just for playing, why add a technology?

And if you want to know what “game technology” is, you have to start from the history of the development of video games themselves.

You may not believe it, but from the very beginning, video games were actually a by-product of scientific research.

Because the “father of artificial intelligence” Turing in 1948, he felt that games could make computers show a wave of “thinking” ability,

Grandpa even wrote the first line of video game code in history (a chess program), but the computer at the time couldn’t run it. .

So the birth of video games is an interesting accident in the research process of computer science and artificial intelligence.

In the 1950s and 1960s, with the tennis game Tennis for Two running on an oscilloscope, and the air combat game Space War! “Wait to come out.

You guys found that video games are fun in themselves, apart from experimentation.

Only because computers were a rarity in those early days, these video games were only popular among university labs and computer scientists. . .

But the fun experience of video games has made many people see the commercial value behind them.

As a result, in order to sell games to thousands of households, various professional electronic game machines were gradually invented.

Such as the Magnavox Odyssey produced by Magnavox, the arcade Obyssey, AtariVCS, etc. produced by Atari.

Games such as Computer Space and Pong were all the rage as a result.

Among them, the well-known “Pong” is a table tennis game. The game screen looks a bit rudimentary now.

But at that time, it needed a large machine to run.

All in all, these commercialization attempts mark that video games have grown out of the laboratory and grown into an independent digital cultural industry.

And with the evolution of video games, there is also the game technology behind it.

Because in order to make the game more fun and the scene more realistic, people in the game circle are getting more and more involved.

Such as game engines, motion capture, game AI, VR/AR technology, etc. have been played out. . . A technology tree related to the game industry is getting longer and longer.

So that they had to set up a card category for them, and the game technology has become an independent new technology cluster worthy of in-depth study.

The report’s definition of “game technology” is: a technology cluster that realizes large-scale application in video games for the first time, with the main goal of enriching and improving human interaction experience.

Then the question arises. Since game technology has such a saying, why does this topic fall on the head of the Chinese Academy of Sciences team?

After some inquiries from the bad reviewer, I learned that they who wrote the report were properly “matched” with the game.

Take teacher Liu Yi in the team as an example. According to rumors, he is a standard game fan.

From the game enlightenment red and white machine of the year, to the current mobile games such as the glory of the king, and the Three Kingdoms that will never be deleted on the computer, it seems to be the last stubbornness of an old-school Gamer.

Of course, playing games is a plus at most. As researchers, they pay more attention to the development of game technology and the value behind it.

For example, teacher Wang Yanyu in the team is an expert in AI research.

The development of games and game technology began with AI research.

In addition to Turing’s story, the “father of machine learning” Samuel, while studying the game of checkers, wrote an article called

Do the paper “Some Research on Machine Learning Using the Game of Checkers”.

This is also the first time the term “machine learning” has been coined.

In addition, Shannon proposed the “Maximum Search Algorithm” when studying two-player chess games. In order to reduce the search volume of chess games, John McKinsey invented the alpha-beta pruning method.

In order to improve the performance of gaming games, the great masters at the level of grandfather and grandfather have continuously developed one by one proprietary technologies.

This is how the early AI started to sprout.

Later, with the popularity of video games, game technology also jumped out of the laboratory and began to promote the development of other industries.

Many things that you can see and touch around you have actually been quietly changed by game technology.

Among them, game engine and graphics card technology are a typical example.

Players want to see more awesome game graphics, but there must be technical support, right?

At the end of the last century, the pressure came to game developers and hardware manufacturers.

The emergence of game engines and 3D graphics cards has made 3D games with more shocking images popular.

Like Doom and its Doom engine, Quake and its Quake engine, they became the first 3D eaters.

In order to display the picture, hardware manufacturers are not to be outdone, and 3D graphics cards represented by Voodoo have sprung up like mushrooms after a rain in the market. .

This game engine has such high hardware requirements, our graphics card industry has to keep up!

The performance of this graphics card is so explosive that we cannot make the best use of the game engine and squeeze the limit of the graphics card?

In the time that followed, the game engine and graphics card were just like you pushing me and I carrying them, pushing each other to advance technology.

Now, game engines have long been out of the game circle. In the film and television industry, people can say goodbye to green screens and cutouts, and use game engines to create special effects directly.

Anyway, when the bad reviewer watched the demo of the Unreal Engine 5, it was somewhat unclear whether the real and the virtual.

Also because of the physical engine that is close to reality, some autonomous driving AI omits some on-the-spot training, and chooses to constantly “kill monsters and level up” in the scene built by the game engine to improve their driving skills.

The good partner of the game engine, that is, the graphics card, is also constantly iterating. In addition to playing games, the current GPU is also widely used in deep learning, general computing and other fields.

And GPU chips have now become an important indicator to measure the strength of a country’s chip level.

It has to be said that some technological advances are really “played” like this.

Description of game technology contribution rate in the report▼

The same is true for technologies such as AR and VR. In fact, as early as 20 years ago in 1995, Nintendo launched a VR device called Virtual Boy.

It’s just because the monocular resolution is only 384×224, the graininess is very serious, and only supports red and black two-color display. . .

The experience of pulling the crotch directly persuaded other manufacturers who wanted to enter the game.

It was not until the advent of Oculus Rift and Google Glass in 2012 that the concept of VR/AR returned to everyone’s field of vision.

Guys feel like it’s about time, the advancement of technology makes the experience completely different.

In 2016, “Pokémon GO” set off a wave of VR/AR frenzy.

It can be said that games, to a certain extent, have promoted the popularity of VR/AR and their development.

Take VR data as an example, an organization named Omdia released a report and found that 89% of VR paying users spend their money on game content.

The report of the Chinese Academy of Sciences team also estimates that the technological contribution rate of game technology to VR/AR is 71.6%.

Anyway, even now, colleagues in the editorial department often wear the equipment, come to the company for two sets of “Rhythm Lightsaber” and then go home after get off work.

As a digression, the bad reviewer of this game is also a thief.

In addition, game technologies such as VR/AR have actually begun to be applied in the medical and educational fields.

“South Africa is located in the southern part of the African continent, with a Mediterranean climate, students bring equipment, let’s go to the scene to see!” The poor reviewer can already imagine what the future classroom will look like.

Of course, as the happy hometown where the dream started, game technology is still promoting the development of the AI ​​industry today.

In 2015, DeepMind was based on the classic Atari 2600 game, proving the achievability of general artificial neural networks.

A few years later, OpenAI used a standalone LSTM network to train AI with the game “Dota 2” and demonstrated that “reinforcement learning can lead to large-scale and achievable long-term planning.”

There are new algorithms and new theories, and everyone has come to the game by default to try the depths.

Unexpectedly, the game has become a key platform for AI research from a by-product of AI research.

In the end, this report by the Chinese Academy of Sciences team also talked about the future of game technology.

After reading the more than 40,000-word report, I realized that the things scientists are discussing and thinking about are really big.

Because they look at this issue from the perspective of human social change.

The digitization of human society began with the advent of computers in 1946.

With the development of computing power, key related technologies, and the popularization of the Internet, the boundaries between the digital world and the real world are increasingly blurred.

The 24-hour AI virtual teacher, the ability to travel around the world without leaving home, the future geographic distance, country, gender, language, education level, etc. are no longer limited by interaction.

Therefore, education, medical care, and even the work and industrial production of ordinary people may be changed by game technology.

This kind of change in the social system is surprisingly similar to the agricultural revolution, industrial revolution, and information revolution that year, and a big change may be coming.

And the poor reviewer also feels that from a small accident in AI research back then, to now as a senior in the field of digital-real interaction. . .

It’s a little bit unintentional.

But the petri dish of games is constantly making blood in the digital age, and has cultivated game technologies such as game engines, AI, and VR/AR.

Nowadays, these technologies have also become a bridge between virtual and reality, and they are worthy of our attention and research.

In the future, the poor reviewer also feels that there will be more new things conceived in it.

Because the game industry is like the Whampoa Military Academy in the science and technology world, with peach and plum all over the world.

And the next batch of top students may be practicing iterations, and maybe they will be making waves again soon.

