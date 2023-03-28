Listen to the audio version of the article

«I’ll make the transfer to them…they’re waiting for the currencies…and from Italy they send to China…a million a week! of those who have reported to me. Intercepted thanks to a Trojan system, Salvatore Bordo, from Torre del Greco, considered one of the dominus of the 270 million tax, social security and social security contribution fraud euro which led to the arrest of 22 people, 10 of whom in prison and 12 under house arrest. The washing and pre-washing rate varied between 9 and 10% of the cleaned tranches.

The investigations and the importance of the Trojan

This was ascertained by the financiers of the Milanese metropolitan operational unit coordinated by the chief prosecutor Marcello Viola, by the deputy Laura Pedio and Roberto Fontana (now at the CSM) and by the prosecutors Grazia Colacicco and Pasquale Addesso. The mechanism, which was only possible to reconstruct thanks to the software “inoculated” in the smartphones of some protagonists (who used the telephone exclusively to make appointments with each other), made use of a chain of cooperative societies and consortia which had the function of enlisting workers who would have made deliveries in fact (but not in law) on behalf of strange logistics giants. Logistics (delivereconomy) is a business that literally exploded in the time of Covid. A business which, however, if it were to fulfill all social security and social security obligations, would struggle to stand still, given the ongoing mad rush to cut costs.

Subappalti a go go

The solution? Subcontract, subcontract and subcontract again. To who? To the “throwaway” cooperatives that last at least a year and close when necessary, transferring workers like the parcels they themselves deliver, without protection, without contributions, crushed by a demand that grows exponentially. A scenario well described in another Trojan interception of a conversation between Bordo and a professional consultant of one of these giants: «I am absolutely not convinced that the clients whatever they are (names leading companies in the sector Ed.) if they had to manage the logistics with direct personnel … they all go home!!!”. To which Bordo replies: «Prices increase and all productivity decreases and all pain in the ass increases….». So I talk to the managing director of XY and he tells me “if I had to manage the delivery of my products first-hand (…) I’d sink! I don’t make shit.”

The false invoices

With the intention of formally justifying the false economic transactions, Italian and Chinese operators go so far as to stage false negotiations for some supplies. Some curiosities emerge from the interceptions: to document the non-existent operations as realistically as possible, there are some tricks: F: «The price we make per mask and the number of pieces». B: «This here is the amount plus VAT». F: «But then you have to blow bubbles». J: «Yes», ​​B: «Listen, plus VAT»; F: «Masks and gloves»; B: «Now we’ll send him an email, we’ll get Stefano to send him an email, ok? with an offer written…offer for masks»; F:«Request for offer for masks and gloves», B:«Gloves»; F: «Shoes»; B:«Accident shoes»; J: «That you consume… you throw away»; B: «T-shirts, sweatshirts… everything»; F: «Clothes».

Pincer operation

This investigation is one of the two jaws of the pincer operation with which the Milanese judicial authority is tackling the problem of deregulation in the sector. Yesterday, in fact, is the news of the double decision of the Prevention Measures section of the Court of Milan which, accepting the request of the Public Prosecutors and on the basis of the investigations carried out by the Pef Unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Milan, ordered the judicial administration for a year against Geodis Cl Italia (indirectly controlled by the French government) and Brt Spa (Bartolini).