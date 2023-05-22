The Chinese SUVs of Chery Omoda and Jaecco en route to Italy

Listen to the audio version of the article

The first specimens of the two Chery Omoda 5 and Jaecco 7 SUVs departed from the Chinese port of Wuhu and will land in Italy by the end of June. They will go on sale between the end of this year and the beginning of 2024. The Omoda 5 offers a streamlined style with dimensions for a length of 4.4 meters, a width of 1.83m and a height of 1.59m m. The endowment includes assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control and Lane Departure Warning, while in terms of engines, a 1,600 cc turbo petrol unit with 197 hp and 290 Nm is expected to debut.

Omoda 5, the electric version in 2024

Combined with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the Omoda 5 obtained 5 stars in the Euro NCAP crash tests. In the first quarter of next year, the electric Omoda will also be available, which stands out with a different front design. The powertrain precedes a 204 hp and 340 Nm front-mounted engine, with a top speed of 170 km/h and 0-100 km/h acceleration in 7.8 seconds. According to initial estimates, there will be two battery cuts of 41 and 62 kWh for a range of 300 and 450 km: in mid-2024 the full hybrid.

Jaecco 7, the even bigger size SUV

On the other hand, the Jaecco 7 is decidedly more squared in shape, 4.5 meters long, 1.87 wide and 1.68 high. Also in this case, the debut of the Chery SUV will be accompanied by a 1,600 cc turbo petrol engine but with 186 HP and 275 Nm, with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. From the beginning of 2024, the range of the second model for Italy will be expanded with a plug-in hybrid electrified version equipped with a 1,500 cc turbo, even if power and electric range have not been declared, but they will be immediately before the debut in Italy.

Omoda 5 and Jaecco 7 a hypothesis of prices

Prices have not yet been made official for both the Omoda 5 and the Jaecco 7. For the first to arrive, the Omoda 5, however, there is a first estimate that indicates a price list starting from a base of 35,000 euros, while the second model of the Chinese manufacturer could start from a base price estimated at 40,000 euros in virtue both of the dimensions that are slightly larger than the Omoda 5. As for the Omoda, the standard equipment of the Jaecco 7 is also the most complete that can be offered by an SUV that offers dimensions are really important.