The chip war between the US and China is forcing other states and companies to take sides

One thing is clear, at least to those living at the perilous intersection of geopolitics and technology: microchips are the new oil. A business of almost 600 billion dollars a year, destined to rise to 1.45 trillion in 2030, which touches everything from the development of artificial intelligence to the conquest of Mars. And if we consider how many wars have been fought over the black gold, we understand why the global risk in which the United States and China are competing for control of this essential resource disturbs the sleep of those who fear that it could turn into open conflict.