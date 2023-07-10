Home » The chip war: retaliation China: stop the export of gallium and germanium
Business

The chip war: retaliation China: stop the export of gallium and germanium

by admin
The chip war: retaliation China: stop the export of gallium and germanium

Semiconductors, stop to gallium and germanium: “A matter of national interest”

Lo clash on semiconductors between China and the United States it sours. Beijing’s Commerce Ministry has announced new restrictions onexport of the metals needed for the production of semiconductors and other electronic devices, in particular, the gallium and germanium.

The decision is a loud and clear response to the stringent limits that Washington has imposed to the Dragon, in concert with the other countries involved in advanced chip manufacturing, in order to hinder its development. It is certain that the Chinese stops a absolute supremacy over critical raw materialsboth as a major global supplier and as a leader in the production and refining segments.

Read also: Trade war between the West and China. With Biden tension as with Trump

China, the new limits on metal exports

Gallium and germanium are essential to produce many devices: solar panels, lasers, night vision goggles and of course, microchips, necessary for contemporary electronic products. So what changes? In concrete terms, from now on – or rather, starting from August – the exporters of these two metals must have a special licence – issued by the Ministry of Commerce – to continue with your export. But that is not all.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  JPMorgan: the dive into AI with a ChatGPT of its own

You may also like

Auto – Federal Court of Justice negotiates liability...

Shanghai Hosts Successful 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference,...

Stock exchange podcast: Vonovia, Porsche and HelloFresh –...

Fiat Unveils Stunning 2024 Topolino Model: Here’s What...

Cluster bombs are deadly. But Europe obeys “Rimbambaiden”

Casarte Life Art Sixiang Hui and Suning &...

Jamaica – Seabed Authority annual meeting to address...

Dacia Maraini, feminist of yesteryear who still lives...

Immigration policy: Pro-Brexit politician demands visas for Europeans...

Yongxin Zhicheng and SenseTime Partner to Enhance Artificial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy