The chip war: retaliation China: stop the export of gallium and germanium

Semiconductors, stop to gallium and germanium: “A matter of national interest”

Lo clash on semiconductors between China and the United States it sours. Beijing’s Commerce Ministry has announced new restrictions onexport of the metals needed for the production of semiconductors and other electronic devices, in particular, the gallium and germanium.

The decision is a loud and clear response to the stringent limits that Washington has imposed to the Dragon, in concert with the other countries involved in advanced chip manufacturing, in order to hinder its development. It is certain that the Chinese stops a absolute supremacy over critical raw materialsboth as a major global supplier and as a leader in the production and refining segments.

China, the new limits on metal exports

Gallium and germanium are essential to produce many devices: solar panels, lasers, night vision goggles and of course, microchips, necessary for contemporary electronic products. So what changes? In concrete terms, from now on – or rather, starting from August – the exporters of these two metals must have a special licence – issued by the Ministry of Commerce – to continue with your export. But that is not all.

