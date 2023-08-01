The CIMEX Corporation Eliminates Cash as Payment Method for Fuel in Cuba, and Havana Electric Company Goes Cashless

CIMEX Corporation Announces Cash Elimination for Fuel Payments in Cuban Service Centers

The CIMEX corporation has announced that it will eliminate cash as a means of payment for purchasing fuel in service centers across Cuba, starting in September. According to their Facebook profile, the elimination of cash will be implemented gradually from September 1 to October 31. This means that cash will be replaced by alternative payment methods at all gas stations on the island.

The alternative payment methods that will be accepted include chip cards for both the state and non-state sectors, rechargeable chip cards, magnetic stripe cards (national and international), disposable prepaid cards with various denominations, and electronic pins through the Transfermóvil application.

CIMEX has stated that the disposable prepaid cards can be purchased from over 1,000 establishments in their store network as well as from ETECSA telecommunications agents accredited by CIMEX. These cards now have the feature of carrying out partial and total dispatches, and up to five cards can be unified into one. The incorporation of a QR code has also been praised by CIMEX.

The Havana Electric Company has also announced the elimination of face-to-face payment for electric bills in the Plaza de la Revolución and Playa municipalities. Customers will be able to use online payment gateways such as Enzona and Transfermóvil, as well as ATMs, telebanking services, and the “post office” option. The Havana Electric Company has assured customers that those who do not have access to digital platforms will not be left unprotected.

These measures have been implemented following express instructions from the country’s leadership. The government aims to gradually encourage the use of electronic payment channels to modernize the Cuban economy. However, concerns have been raised about the ongoing shortage of cash in banks and fuel in gas stations, as well as the lack of technological infrastructure on the island.

More details regarding these measures and their implications for the Cuban population will be provided by the directors of the respective sectors in the coming days.

Reference:

– “Cuba Daily” continuously reports the severe shortage of cash in banks and fuel in gas stations, as well as the island’s technological infrastructure limitations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

