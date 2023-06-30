The Cipriani Hotel in Venice Tops List as Best Hotel Establishment in the World

Title: Cipriani Hotel in Venice Named Best Hotel in the World: Liste Classification

The Cipriani hotel in Venice has been awarded the title of the world‘s best hotel by the Liste classification, originally created to rate restaurants. The ranking was released on Thursday and also granted second place to The Peninsula in Chicago, the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal in Mexico, and Cheval Blanc on the island of San Bartolomé in the Caribbean.

Impressively, the Cipriani hotel has held its esteemed reputation since its opening in 1958 and has become a popular destination for the international jet set. Situated on the Giudecca island, just a five-minute boat ride from Piazza San Marco, the hotel’s allure has been heightened by its frequent appearances in numerous movies.

Jörg Zipprick, co-founder, and editor-in-chief of La Liste, expressed, “It’s a mythical place that everyone knows without having set foot in it because it appears in many movies.”

The Cipriani hotel secured the unanimous victory, amassing a remarkable score of 99.75 out of 100, based on assessments from specialized publications as well as feedback from guests.

La Liste, established in 2015 as a response to the predominance of the French-influenced 50 Best Restaurants classification, utilized over 300 travel guides, ratings, and customer reviews to compile a list of the top 1,000 hotels worldwide. The exhaustive evaluation encompassed more than 5,000 establishments across 20 countries.

While the United States emerged as the frontrunner in this hotel classification, Latin America and Spain were also well-represented, with notable establishments like One&Only Pamilia in Mexico (ranking at #23) and the Marbella Club Hotel in Andalusia (ranking at #26).

The Cipriani hotel’s latest accolade as the best hotel in the world is a testament to its enduring appeal and unmatched excellence in hospitality. Travel enthusiasts and discerning guests seeking an unparalleled experience can now turn to the Cipriani hotel in Venice for a truly exceptional stay.

