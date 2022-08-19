More and more families choose floor washing machines for floor cleaning, which can not only clean the whole family at one time, but also keep up with the trend of the times, and the enthusiasm of public consumption continues to heat up. It integrates suction mopping and self-cleaning, and it is a wireless design, which is a test of the water and electricity endurance of the washing machine. Both are indispensable.As a leader in the washing machine industry, Timcofowan has always been at the forefront of the industry’s technology.Fuwan 3.0 Smart ScrubberIt can realize the dual battery life of water and electricity for 40 minutes, meet the cleaning needs of large houses, save time and effort, and can be described as a high-quality intelligent washing machine for human beings.





Innovation to win the market “lazy” has a new trick

In 2020, Timco launched the floor washing machine “Fuwan” 1.0, which integrates suction, mopping and self-cleaning, allowing consumers to “lazy” to a new level. Therefore, it was a great success, with a 70% share being called “Fuwan”.floor cleaning unicorn”, to achieve the “out of the circle” of the washing machine category. In 2021, Tim Kefuwan 2.0 will be launched, and there will be breakthrough improvements in the design of floor brushes, water tank capacity, and antibacterial materials. Board, increased investment in channels and brand promotion, and achieved fruitful results.

According to data from Aowei Cloud.com, from September 2020 to September 2021, the retail sales of Tim Kefuwan series floor washing machines in the Chinese market exceeded 1 million units. Among them, for every 10 Chinese households who buy a washing machine, 7 households choose Tim Coffin. During the entire Double 11 period in 2021, omni-channel sales will exceed 1.45 billion, a year-on-year increase of 245%.

Tim Kefu Wan 3.0 has been fully upgraded on the basis of 2.0, in line with changes in market demand, from adding new functions and filling up shortcomings to optimizing user experience and improving home happiness, completing the product from scratch. Yes, there is an upgrade iteration from all to full, from full to excellent.

In the fierce competition of the “hardest in history” 618 this year, Timco Fowan 3.0 led the Fowan series to maintain its absolute leading position in the washing machine industry, with a market share of 60% on Tmall and a market share of 66% on JD.com The dual-platform washing machine category ranks TOP1, and it is also the brand that ranks first in the Tmall household electrical appliance category.

Hydropower dual battery life for 40 minutes, saving “100 million” little bit of effort

Battery life has always been an important indicator to test the strength of a product. Ordinary washing machines may have better single indicators, but in actual use, cleaning work is often stopped due to the need to continuously replenish clean water and treat sewage, which greatly reduces cleaning efficiency and experience.

On the basis of Fuwan 2.0, Tim Kefone 3.0 increases the capacity of the clean water bucket by 10%, uses 7 4000mAh large-capacity batteries, and is equipped with a hydropower dual battery life algorithm, which intelligently adjusts the amount of water spray and suction to achieve dual hydropower Continue. The water life is increased by 60%, the electric capacity is increased by 14%, the clean water bucket, the sewage bucket, the battery capacity, and the intelligent algorithm are all in one.

Among them, the peristaltic pump equipped with precise water control, combined with intelligent algorithms, can achieve accurate water output within 10%, and achieve the same cleaning effect; on the water, the minimum amount of water used is further reduced, and with the intelligent floating scraper, The optimal position is adjusted in real time, the effect of long-term use is not discounted, and the life of the roller brush is also increased by 25%, which can extend the service period up to 7 months. The intelligent water level monitoring system can identify the remaining water in real time, effectively improve the ability of intelligent identification, and take the user experience to a higher level.





In addition, intelligent dual-drive is also the core function of Timcofoone 3.0. A single finger can achieve front and rear push and pull cleaning, upgrading the “dog walking” that only emphasized support for the front thrust to a “silky feeling” that supports both front and rear.

It adopts Timco’s original Smooth Power dual-drive power assist system, and the rear wheel dual-motor drive is equipped with an intelligent algorithm to drive the roller brush to grip the ground before and after, predict the moving direction and speed, and provide assistance to users in real time. The two-pronged approach will greatly improve the user experience.

As a “thinking” intelligent washing machine, Fuwan 3.0 further enhances the ability to automatically detect the dirt on the ground, intelligently adjusts the cleaning strength, and does not need to be mopped repeatedly; three modes of intelligent cleaning, intelligent sterilization, and intelligent water absorption , easy to deal with the whole house cleaning; 3.6-inch LCD full screen, so that various intelligent modes and operation methods are clear at a glance, it is a reliable “teammate” for the whole family to obtain happiness.





The normal temperature centrifugal air-drying technology adopted this time makes it difficult for bacteria to diffuse into the air with water molecules during the process of cleaning the roller brush, causing secondary pollution. The use of hot air drying in ordinary washing machines will not only promote the growth of bacteria, but also easily spread into the air, affecting health.





The roller brush is designed with double-sided welt, and the gap on both sides is less than 10mm, which is more suitable for different use environments; the efficiency of electrolyzed water is increased by 40%, and only tap water can have a 99.99% bacterial killing rate, protecting the elderly, children and pets at home. healthy.

For Tim Ke Fu Wan, which has more consumer recognition, the launch of Fu Wan 3.0 smart washing machine reflects the attention to the user experience and the implementation of technology, which enables users to achieve better cleaning while being “lazy” Effect. There is no frequent replenishment, dumping and charging halfway, and bid farewell to the soreness of arms, waist and legs. Tim Kefuwan 3.0 has truly achieved “Little Fortune in Japan and Tibet” with white technology.



