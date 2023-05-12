Home » The climate is right for Lindner – and Habeck?
The climate is right for Lindner – and Habeck?

With the Building Energy Act, climate protection is getting closer than ever to the reality of life and the accounts of the citizens – especially those of the middle class. Not everyone has wind turbines in front of the window, just as little as power lines, most would probably shrug off a speed limit. But now it’s about the house and heating, the apartment and property – or, as a result, the rents, which are already high. Climate protection is getting serious.

The fact that this green-driven heat transition is not seen as an opportunity, but first and foremost as an acute threat to their prosperity – this communicative failure must be blamed on Habeck, of all people.

If he had once again succeeded in telling a great story here, as he did shortly after the war when buying gas or reactivating the charcoal piles, perhaps the sometimes insane slander actions of the political competition (and some media) would never have caught on. But instead: climate culture battle in Berlin.

