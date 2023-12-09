Home » The climate needs much more private capital
Business

The climate needs much more private capital

by admin
The climate needs much more private capital

“Nobody has to invest here, every investor always has free choice, so it’s up to us to make it attractive,” Wintels also urged the federal government. The KfW boss estimates that 30 percent higher investments and significantly more speed are necessary in order to keep pace with the 1.5 degree target and the commitments that have been made. Up to 90 percent of the money must come from private sources; the state cannot and should not provide that. However, it must offer attractive conditions and often start-up financing.

See also  ZTE: In the first half of the year, it achieved a revenue of 59.82 billion yuan and a net profit of 4.57 billion yuan.

You may also like

Resolution 14 of 05/12/2023 – Secretariat of State...

Gold closes: Pay attention to the Federal Reserve’s...

Volkswagen wants to hire 3,000 engineers in China...

The Disappearance of Peter Doelger’s Wealth: A Case...

Maneuver, the amendment for the Strait Bridge arrives....

The Central Economic Work Conference was held in...

Three Powerball Tickets Sold in Puerto Rico Win...

Africa: CDP confirms its commitment to climate-resilient infrastructure

Gold prices fall below 1980 after CPI data,...

Growing Bubble Tea Market: Gong Cha’s Christmas Promotion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy