The climate risk is worth 10 billion euros for Italy by 2050

Listen to the audio version of the article

Climate risk could cost Italy 10 billion euros by 2050 if it decides to do nothing to reduce harmful emissions. This is not said by environmentalists like Greta Thunberg, but by the consultancy firm Bain & Company which has geolocalised the exposure of the Italian territory taking into account all sectors (agriculture, tourism, industry), calculating that at least 60% of the Bel Paese is exposed to the risk of some form of environmental disruption.

Greenwashing punishable by law

Everyone agrees that it is necessary to act quickly to reach the goal of “Net Zero Emissions” by 2050, a target approved by the European Parliament and the European Council in 2019. And a good marketing policy will not be enough to communicate the adoption of good sustainability practices for company activities because greenwashing could soon become a crime similar to false accounting if it were discovered that the company had represented a deceptive profile. It is being discussed in the European Commission where the definition of the criminal profiles of greenwashing is underway.

Sustainability is not a trend

«To be effective in the long term, an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy must become central for the entire company because it is not a trend, but a set of objectives that we must collectively achieve in the coming years, especially to safeguard our planet and with respect for the new generations”, explained Roberto Prioreschi, regional managing partner of Bain & Company Italy in front of the audience of Chief Financial Officers, among the first called to implement these best practices by being in contact with investors who increasingly valorise the the company also taking into account the principles of sustainability. This is demonstrated by the stock market performance of the Sustainability ETFs which have been outperforming the Global ETFs since the Covid crisis.

Only 7% of companies reach the target

The work is still long and the investments are huge. So far only 7% of companies have managed to reach the targets of their sustainability strategy, 81% are behind schedule and 12% have failed according to the consultancy firm’s calculations. A delay that is now unbridgeable and that not even an acceleration of investments in this direction could allow us to reach the “Net Zero Emissions” target by 2050.

But how do you measure the sustainability of a company? «A rating index to measure and compare companies has not yet been defined» says Roberto Giacomelli, partner of CCASS EY, speaking at the ANDAF congress, the National Association of Administrative and Financial Directors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

