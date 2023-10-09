The Cnel opinion: stronger collective agreements to guarantee the minimum wage

The document underlines that poor work mainly concerns temporary workers, para-subordinate workers, fake self-employed workers, occasional workers, interns, workers with discontinuous or involuntary part-time jobs. For these subjects the proposal is to introduce a tariff through negotiation, possibly supported by supporting legislation, parameterized on the indicators of the European Directive 2022/2041 on adequate minimum wages, or in any case ad hoc legislative interventions functional to increasing the number of hours worked in the ‘year.

For interns, in particular, the current legislative void is underlined and it is proposed to restore the insertion contract, enhancing apprenticeship in the connection dimension between the training system and the job market.

To overcome the critical areas in some economic sectors, the path indicated is to provide ad hoc measures to combat poor work, to support the income of workers and families, to combat the undeclared economy, and to manage public tenders at the lowest possible rate. Furthermore, regarding domestic and care work, the legal minimum wage for the CNEL would give rise to an increase in illegal work. In the medium and long term, a national plan is proposed to support the family, active aging and non-self-sufficiency.

Among the operational proposals, considering that wage growth depends on productivity dynamics, the idea is to identify the CNEL as the seat of the National Productivity Board for Italy, whose establishment is recommended by the EU Council, to enhance the contribution of intermediate bodies in the control of remuneration dynamics, linking them to productivity. Furthermore, to facilitate the action of the inspection services and the judiciary to protect workers, a regulatory intervention is proposed to clarify that, in determining the remuneration in line with article 36 of the Constitution, the judge refers not only to the minimum , but to the overall economic treatment, in application of the most widespread collective agreements.

Finally, Brunetta himself responded yesterday to the leader of the CGIL, who accused the Government of having subcontracted the proposal on the minimum wage to the CNEL instead of relying on discussion with the union: «To my friend Landini – he said – I agree and remember : the main path is the Constitution. According to article 99 of the Constitution, the CNEL is the consultancy body of the Chambers and the Government, has the legislative initiative and can contribute to the drafting of economic and social legislation according to the principles and within the limits established by law”.

