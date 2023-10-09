Home » The CNEL proposal: no to the minimum wage, basic thresholds to be found through collective agreements
The CNEL proposal: no to the minimum wage, basic thresholds to be found through collective agreements

The CNEL proposal: no to the minimum wage, basic thresholds to be found through collective agreements

ROME – All that’s missing is the green light from the assembly, then the rejection of the legal minimum wage at the hands of the CNEL it will become definitive. Technical steps, destined to become irrelevant. The important data is contained in the proposal drawn up by the Information Commission, which will end up on the table of the parliament chaired by Renato Brunetta. Where it is written that “the mere introduction of a legal minimum wage would neither resolve the great issue of poor labor nor the practice of contractual dumping nor would it give greater strength to collective bargaining”.

