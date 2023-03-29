Since 2010, the same nominally fixed allowances and tariff zones have applied to inheritance tax. However, the consumer price index has risen by 25 percent by 2022. As a result, the real inheritance tax burden has increased significantly. In order to eliminate the cold progression, in addition to income tax, inheritance tax must also be indexed.

Inheritance tax is imposed on the assets that accrue to individual heirs. It can be justified with the principle of ability to pay, because inheritances (and gifts) increase the tax ability of the beneficiaries. The inheritance tax takes into account the relationship between heirs and testators and regards families as a cross-generational control unit. Providing for future generations is a strong motive for wealth accumulation that should not be undermined by taxation. The differentiation of the German inheritance tax according to the amount of the inheritance and the degree of relationship follows from this interpretation of the ability to pay principle.

Structure of the inheritance tax

The inheritance tax operates with personal allowances that cause an indirect progression. They can only be claimed once in 10 years for all donations by the same person. The amount of the allowance depends on the tax class. In the most important tax class I, the spouse’s personal allowance is 500,000 euros. In addition, there is a pension allowance of 256,000 euros in the case of acquisition due to death, so that a total of 756,000 euros remain tax-free. The personal allowance for children and stepchildren is 400,000 euros. It is topped up by staggered pension allowances up to the age of 27.

In addition to the indirect progression through the allowances, there is a double direct progression according to the amount of the acquisition and the tax class of the acquirer.

The tariff is a step average rate tariff. Without correction, exceeding the step limits would lead to a sudden increase in the tax burden and constitutionally impermissible swapping of the taxpayers’ rankings. To avoid this, the average tax rate is continuously increased to the higher average tax rate in the transition zones between the levels. [1]

With the 2009 reform and further adjustments in 2010, close relatives and heirs of small fortunes were relieved through higher tax allowances, while relatives who were not or only remotely related and heirs of large fortunes were burdened more heavily through higher tax rates. This should offset the higher valuation of real estate for close family members.

Inflation adjustment of allowances

As with income tax, the nominal value principle also leads to cold progression in inheritance tax. The FDP has therefore called for the allowances to be indexed. “Without such an adjustment, the exemptions, which have remained unchanged for 13 years, would lose a large part of their originally politically intended relief effect.However, indexing the allowances is not enough to eliminate cold progression. This requires (as with income tax) an additional adjustment of all key values ​​of the inheritance tax tariff (tariff on wheels). Only in this case do the original distributional effects of the tariff remain fully intact.

The figure below illustrates the cold progression of inheritance tax in the case of inheritance between spouses. The burden effect is measured by the increase in the average tax rate. This tax rate results from the relation between the tax amount and the amount of the inheritance before deducting the allowances. The base year 2010 is compared with the year 2022. The consumer price index rose by 25 percent in this period.

In order to eliminate the cold progression, one would have had to increase all allowances and benchmark values ​​of the inheritance tax rate by 25 percent. In fact, however, no adjustment was made. Assets that are nominally higher but remain constant in real terms were therefore taxed significantly more in 2022 than in 2010. This is evidenced by the increase in tax rates for the same real values ​​of inherited assets.

If assets of EUR 1,056,000 were inherited by a spouse in 2010, EUR 756,000 of this remained tax-free. The remaining 300,000 euros were taxed at 11 percent, so that the inheritance tax was 33,000 euros. The effective tax rate was EUR 33,000 to EUR 1,056,000 or 3.13 percent.

An asset with a real value of 1,056,000 euros in 2010 prices has a nominal value of 1,320,000 euros in 2022. Of this, 756,000 euros remain tax-free. The remaining 564,000 euros are taxed at 15 percent, which means a nominal tax burden of 84,600 euros. The real value of the inheritance tax in 2010 prices is 67,680 euros and the effective real tax rate is 67,680 euros to 1,056,000 euros or 6.41 percent. This means that the tax rate has increased by 3.28 percentage points compared to 2010.

Increasing the allowances with the inflation rate cannot therefore solve the problem of cold progression in a thoroughgoing way. If the key parameters of the tariff remain unchanged, inheritances above the constant real allowances will continue to be burdened more heavily because the limits for the transition to higher average tax rates are falling in real terms. At least the figure shows a clear relief effect compared to the situation without adjustment of the allowances. However, the elimination of the cold progression requires indexation of all the determinants of the tax burden (exemptions, parameters of the tariff and the transition zones). Only then will the originally intended distribution effects be fully maintained.

Conclusion

When discussing inheritance tax, the focus has traditionally been on asset valuation and tax breaks. With inflation dynamics rekindled, it makes sense to widen the debate. As with income tax, the problem of the cold progression of inheritance tax can in principle be easily solved by comprehensive indexation. In any case, this step would serve tax justice and could also facilitate a fundamental reform of inheritance tax.