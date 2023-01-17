Subscribe to Jiangxi Mobile Newspaper:Telecom and China Unicom users send text message JX to 10626655, mobile users send text message JXP to 10658000, 3 yuan/month

Recently, the first strong cold air of this year has brought severe cooling and large-scale rain and snow to most parts of my country. The coal power central enterprises are fully fired to ensure that the energy supply is worry-free.

Since the beginning of winter, Huanghua Port, the largest seaport for my country’s west-to-east coal transportation and north-to-south coal transportation, has been transporting coal 24 hours a day to ensure the smooth flow of energy channels; at the Shendong Daliuta Coal Mine, the largest underground coal mine in the world, The personnel canceled the rest and went all out to ensure production; from the beginning of December last year to the present, the coal output of my country’s largest coal company, National Energy Group, was 84.6665 million tons; the railway transportation volume was 54.3473 million tons; Make a huge contribution to ensuring energy supply.

China Energy Group spokesman Huang Qing:In 2022, the National Energy Group will achieve 600 million tons of coal production, a year-on-year increase of 5.4%; coal sales will be 790 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 2.6%. The railway transportation volume was 470 million tons, the Huanghua Port and Tianjin Port shipped 230 million tons, and various production and operation indicators such as coal production and sales, power generation, and shipping volume reached the highest level in history.

On the banks of the Yangtze River in Hubei, the coal conveyor belt of Xingrun Wharf roared. This belt is not simple. It leads directly from the port wharf to the coal storage depot of Jiangling Power Plant, realizing fast and uninterrupted water transport of coal into the plant in one fell swoop. The coal transportation rate has been increased from 5,000 tons/day to 15,000 tons/day, and the transportation capacity has been improved. to the original 3 times.

Li Xiaogang, Chairman of Hubei Huadian Jiangling Power Generation Company:We invested 17 million yuan to equip the only C96 train freight car dumper in operation in the province, which greatly improved the coal supply efficiency of coal-fired units for production, and increased the coal-fired unloading rate of railway transportation by 100%.

China Huadian has taken multiple measures to ensure that its power generation companies generate electricity at full capacity for a long period of time during the energy supply guarantee period. Since the beginning of winter on December 1 last year, until January 14 this year, China Huadian has completed power generation of 85.9 billion kWh and heat supply of 126 million gigajoules, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%, making every effort to ensure the smooth completion of the energy supply task.

Power plant units should use all their strength to deal with the cold wave

In order to cope with the cooling brought by the cold wave, various power plants arranged and deployed in advance, and took multiple measures to ensure the safe and stable operation of the heating system and ensure the warm winter for the masses.

From December 1, 2022 to January 14, 2023, China Huaneng has completed a total of 101.719 billion kWh of power generation; the cumulative heat supply has reached 148.3364 million GJ, a year-on-year increase of 10.90%; the current group thermal coal inventory is 15.81 million tons, available The number of days was 16 days; the production of coal was 13.145 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 17.96%.

State Power Investment Corporation prepared the coal procurement plan for the end of the year and the beginning of the year in advance, and actively coordinated and docked with relevant coal enterprises to ensure a seamless connection of fuel supply in the two years and a safe and stable supply. As of now, SPIC’s overall fuel coal inventory is 15.436 million tons, with a usable day of 23.5 days.

Sun Fei, Deputy General Manager of SPIC Northeast Company:At present, our 23 heat source units are continuously running on the grid. The grid-connected operating capacity of thermal power units is 6.43 million kilowatts, and the operating rate has reached 100%. The nearly 1,000-kilometer heating pipe network and more than 800 heat exchange stations are running well. We will do our best to ensure regional energy Safe supply.

China Datang is responsible for more than half of Beijing’s electricity supply and 800 million square meters of heat supply in the “Three Norths” region. As the cold wave hits, China Datang has 239 on-grid and standby coal-fired power units, accounting for 98.8% of the total 242 units; as of now, the power generation in 2023 has exceeded 21.7 billion kwh; the heat supply has exceeded 29.4 million Coke, an increase of 4.42% year-on-year.

Hydropower to protect people’s livelihood and add “new force”

When the cold weather hits, it is not only coal power companies that are actively responding. With the rapid development of my country’s hydropower construction in recent years, a number of large-scale hydropower stations such as Baihetan and Lianghekou have been put into operation one after another, and the role of hydropower has become more and more obvious.

CCTV reporter Gu Junling:The Lianghekou Hydropower Station, located at the uppermost end of the middle reaches of the Yalong River, was put into full operation just last year. This is the first time it has participated in winter energy supply guarantee. Thanks to its participation, it is estimated that the new power generation capacity of the seven hydropower stations in the entire Yalong River Basin will exceed 9 billion kWh, which is about 8 times more than the same period last year.

The Lianghekou Hydropower Station, the largest power station reservoir in Sichuan, has outstanding compensation and adjustment capabilities. It can store excess upstream water in the wet season and save it for continuous and stable power generation in the dry season. The 18 downstream power stations increased the power generation by 34.2 billion kwh.

In the lower reaches of the Jinsha River, with all units of the Baihetan Hydropower Station put into operation, the world‘s largest clean energy corridor consisting of Wudongde, Baihetan, Xiluodu, Xiangjiaba, Three Gorges and Gezhouba will add new strength to winter energy supply. In 2022, this energy corridor will accumulatively generate more than 262.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity throughout the year, which can meet the annual living electricity needs of more than 315 million people. In the face of the cold wave, the power station operators enhanced equipment inspections, online monitoring and diagnostic analysis, scientifically judged the water situation and power demand, and effectively guaranteed the peak power generation capacity of the cascade power stations.

Li Peng, deputy chief engineer of the cascade dispatching communication center of the Three Gorges Water Conservancy Project:By the end of 2022, the cascade reservoir will have a storage volume of about 23 billion cubic meters and an energy storage of about 23 billion kWh. Sufficient fresh water resources have been reserved for the production and living water of the downstream masses, adequate preparations have been made for power protection, and the role of energy supply “stabilizer” and “ballast stone” has been fully played.