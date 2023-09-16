The collaboration with Musk and the future of the construction industry

Jan-Hendrik Goldbeck, managing partner of the construction and real estate company of the same name, tries to find answers in this episode. As a child he enjoyed playing with Lego, especially spaceships. The family company has written one of the great success stories in the German construction industry. Goldbeck is a specialist in serial building based on the Lego principle. If you see a hall or drive into a parking garage in Germany, there is a good chance that Goldbeck built it. The company became known at the latest when it built the Tesla factory in Grünheide for Elon Musk in record time.

