Home » The collaboration with Musk and the future of the construction industry
Business

The collaboration with Musk and the future of the construction industry

by admin
The collaboration with Musk and the future of the construction industry

Jan-Hendrik Goldbeck, managing partner of the construction and real estate company of the same name, tries to find answers in this episode. As a child he enjoyed playing with Lego, especially spaceships. The family company has written one of the great success stories in the German construction industry. Goldbeck is a specialist in serial building based on the Lego principle. If you see a hall or drive into a parking garage in Germany, there is a good chance that Goldbeck built it. The company became known at the latest when it built the Tesla factory in Grünheide for Elon Musk in record time.

See also  Starting from 159,888 yuan!Volkswagen ID.3 listed, the whole series has a battery life of 430 kilometers-IT and transportation

You may also like

US Dollar Falls on Drop in Consumer Confidence...

Tunisia: disaster prevention and firefighting, Italian civil protection...

China Securities Regulatory Commission Addresses Rumors on Stock...

Elon Musk’s father denies insulting beaten son

Federal Reserve Losses Surpass $100 Billion, Expected to...

Migrants, Euroleft behind the record of landings. Chigi:...

The European Central Bank’s Interest Rate Hike Faces...

Higher cost of living – Bank staff association...

United Airlines Flight to Rome Makes Emergency Landing...

Illy, 10 new stores in five years. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy