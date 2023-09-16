Jan-Hendrik Goldbeck, managing partner of the construction and real estate company of the same name, tries to find answers in this episode. As a child he enjoyed playing with Lego, especially spaceships. The family company has written one of the great success stories in the German construction industry. Goldbeck is a specialist in serial building based on the Lego principle. If you see a hall or drive into a parking garage in Germany, there is a good chance that Goldbeck built it. The company became known at the latest when it built the Tesla factory in Grünheide for Elon Musk in record time.
The collaboration with Musk and the future of the construction industry
