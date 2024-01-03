The Colombian Peso Ends 2023 as One of the Strongest Currencies Against the Dollar

The Colombian Peso Ends 2023 with Significant Decline Against the Dollar

As 2023 comes to a close, the Colombian peso has shortened its distance against the US dollar by more than 988 pesos. This substantial decline marks one of the largest decreases in relations between the two currencies. The decline brought the representative market rate (TRM) for the end of the year to 3,822.05 pesos, a value that has not been seen in more than 18 months.

However, while the currency’s recent revaluation presents an opportunity for investment in the short term, analysts predict continued volatility in the coming year. The United States‘ economic adjustments are expected to influence the dollar’s performance globally, potentially leading to a return to levels close to 4,500 pesos.

Although the Colombian peso outperformed other Latin American currencies, including the Mexican peso and Brazilian real, it remains vulnerable to external factors such as the Federal Reserve rates and the cost of raw materials, as well as domestic issues such as inflation and economic activity.

Looking ahead to 2024, the decline in the external risk and stabilization of the country’s political context has contributed to a weakening perception of the currency’s exchange rate. However, analysts predict a potential rebound of the dollar due to expected changes in the main central banks’ interest rates and continued domestic economic adjustments.

Despite the hurdles that lie ahead, the increase in remittances to Colombia has put downward pressure on the exchange rate, offering a potential lifeline for the country’s economy in the face of deceleration. With incoming remittances potentially exceeding 10,000 million dollars, the impact on the exchange rate is clear. Although a lower dollar price may result in less income for Colombians receiving these resources, the increased volume of remittances presents opportunities for countercyclical instrument implementation and poverty alleviation.

Looking into 2024, the performance of the Colombian peso will continue to depend on external and internal factors such as country risk, structural reforms, and investor confidence. Overall, 2024 is expected to bring about greater volatility and potential for the dollar to return to above 4,200 pesos.

