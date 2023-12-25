The Colombian Peso Surges as Dollar Drops: Year-End Financial Recap

The Financial Superintendence of Colombia announced that the Representative Market Rate for Sunday, December 24, is $3,915.43 for each US dollar, marking a drop of $27.6 for the North American currency compared to the previous trading day. This represents an annual devaluation of -17.48% for the Colombian peso.

The Colombian peso is solidifying its position as one of the strongest currencies in Latin America, as it has recovered from last year’s high of $4,745 to its current value. Bloomberg has classified the national currency as one of the most revalued currencies in the region.

Analysts project that the Colombian peso will end the year as one of the five strongest currencies in Latin America, alongside the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso. The Bloomberg ranking also places the national currency as the second currency that has strengthened the most globally, trailing only the Afghan Afghani.

On December 24, exchange houses in Colombia were selling the dollar for approximately $3,970 and buying it for around $3,850. However, these prices are estimates and may vary depending on the establishment and region of the country. The behavior of the North American currency during the last week is as follows:

– Tuesday, December 26, 2023: 3,915.43 COP

– Monday December 25, 2023: 3,915.43 COP

– Sunday December 24, 2023: 3,915.43 COP

– Saturday December 23, 2023: 3,915.43 COP

– Friday, December 22, 2023: 3,943.03 COP

– Thursday, December 21, 2023: 3,948.54 COP

– Wednesday, December 20, 2023: 3,925.77 COP

– Tuesday, December 19, 2023: 3,932.59 COP

The Colombian peso's strong performance is a sign of economic stability and growth in the country.

