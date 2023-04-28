“The color scheme? Schlein wants to soften his extreme image”

Schlein and color harmony, Maya Secli: “Colours speak and politics is communication”

Considering the style, defined by many as “a companion who came out of a social center”, no one would have expected it. Yet also Elly Schlein enhances its image and relies on color harmony, “discipline that through the study of colors, or rather the study of the reaction of our complexion to colors, allows us to find the most enhancing colors. The target ‘it’s feeling beautiful when you remove make-up’”, as he explains on Affaritaliani.it, Maya Secli, expert image consultant and former student of Rossella Migliaccio – famous guru of color harmony in Italy.

Schlein probably took her word for it about “feeling beautiful with no make-up on, because she doesn’t wear – at least visibly – make-up. “Yes, and probably the uproar that his statements created is linked precisely to this soap and water naturalness of his. However, the fact that she does not present herself in a feminine way – according to the traditional canons – does not mean that she does not have a style of hers or that there is not a strategy behind it ”, she explains Secli.

Isn’t it a contradiction for a leftist woman to turn to someone who takes better care of her image?

No, on the contrary, it is a gesture with a strong political value. Of course, there is often in the collective imagination a direct correlation, completely wrong, between taking care of style and colors and dressing in a traditionally “elegant” way, but we forget that the classic style is not the only one that exists. You were right to turn to an armocromist, indeed it was a “smart” choice because color communicates and politics is communication.

What do you think of the work done on Schlein by your colleague Enrica Chicchio?

“I think he is doing very well. The dem secretary has always worn (non-neutral) colors with great spontaneity and her fresh and young way of doing politics and addressing people “putting her face” must be indulged. In this sense, the strong and bright colors that distinguish many of her looks – first of all her cold red, cherry up to fuchsia – express her values.

And then the choice of the now famous “blue trench coat” with the colors of the Mediterranean plants as defined by the armochromist Enrica Chicchio?

I think they marry with the intention of “softening” the image of ‘too extreme’ politics so that it is less eccentric and angular where mediation is needed, obviously depending on the context. It doesn’t mean that she can’t continue to wear more enveloping colors that match her color palette.

After all they remember the rainbow…

In fact, they recall that colorful world for which he fights.

