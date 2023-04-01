Home Business The comet is back – and other stock tips of the week
Business

The comet is back – and other stock tips of the week

by admin
The comet is back – and other stock tips of the week

The comet is back – and other stock tips of the week

In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why he relies on the technology company Comet. And he shows how the bank, once managed by the deposed UBS boss Ralph Hamers, is doing today.

The papers of the French luxury goods manufacturer represent a jackpot for the readership. Despite a gain of 286.5% within five years, you should buy additional shares of Hermès (RMS FP) acquire: The operating result (EBIT) should improve between 2019 and 2024 from 2.339 billion euros to 5.946 billion euros. With an expected record return on sales of 40.5% this year, the sporty price-earnings ratio is easily accepted. (reload)

See also  Hubei Radio and Television Network expects a loss of 460 million to 630 million yuan in 2022, and the loss will further expand year-on-year | DVBCN

You may also like

“The rate hike? It’s not a bad thing....

Peter Wanner on the cyber attack: “They are...

Use: consumer sentiment A. Michigan drops in March,...

Jack Ma is back in China

Eurovita, Santoliquido confirms: working for the system solution

The last Annual General Meeting of Credit Suisse

“Giorgia’s notes”, from tax authorities to procurement: Meloni...

In this way, the St.Gallen Inficon plays at...

Pnrr, Bonomi: “The error is upstream, wrong interventions...

Sangiuliano: “Agrigento Capital of Culture 2025 is an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy