The comet is back – and other stock tips of the week In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why he relies on the technology company Comet. And he shows how the bank, once managed by the deposed UBS boss Ralph Hamers, is doing today.

The papers of the French luxury goods manufacturer represent a jackpot for the readership. Despite a gain of 286.5% within five years, you should buy additional shares of Hermès (RMS FP) acquire: The operating result (EBIT) should improve between 2019 and 2024 from 2.339 billion euros to 5.946 billion euros. With an expected record return on sales of 40.5% this year, the sporty price-earnings ratio is easily accepted. (reload)