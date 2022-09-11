The commercial map of “1 yuan food” is gradually disappearing, but the actual sales space is very large

Where did the “1 yuan food” go?

reading tips

“1 yuan food” refers to low-priced food with a price of around 1 yuan. With the development of the times, they have rarely appeared in stores and supermarkets, and gradually faded out of the sight of consumers.

Autumn has just arrived, and the previous scorching heat has increased the demand for beverages, popsicles and ice cream. Many outdoor workers have found that the “1 yuan” food used to cool down the heat in the past is becoming less and less common. The reporter of “Worker’s Daily” also found that the commercial territory of these low-priced foods on the market is gradually shrinking, and consumers are increasingly calling for “1 yuan food”.

1 yuan ice cream has not disappeared

“1 yuan food” refers to low-priced food with a price of around 1 yuan. With the development of the times, they have rarely appeared in stores and supermarkets, and gradually faded out of the sight of consumers.

Recently, high-priced ice cream has caused heated discussions on the Internet. The reporter found through on-the-spot visits that although low-priced ice-cream does not account for a large proportion of the whole, low-priced popsicles and ice creams of a few cents or about 1 yuan are still available in some shops and have not disappeared. Some family packs of ice cream are priced at just over 1 yuan each, and some are less than 1 yuan. For example, 20-pack of Yili puddings are priced at less than 20 yuan in supermarkets.

Xiao Chu, who lives in Changping District, Beijing, told reporters that popsicles and ice cream for about 1 yuan are still easy to buy in community stores, but it is not easy to buy on the street, and it is even more difficult to buy in big shopping malls. “The weather is hot, and it is just necessary to eat a popsicle to cool and cool, but the ice cream that costs more than ten yuan is still very distressing.”

Through visits, the reporter found that ice cream below 5 yuan has rarely appeared on the market, and many stores are difficult to buy. Ms. Han, who likes to eat ice cream, told the reporter: “Ice cream is no longer what it costs less than 5 yuan. This product is now more subdivided, focusing on low-fat health, and the price has become less and less ‘friendly’.”

1 yuan mineral water is also becoming more and more “rare”. Zhao He, who needs to walk to and from get off work every day, told reporters: “It is very inconvenient to bring water to commute, and it cannot be guaranteed to be iced. If you drink 3 bottles of mineral water a day, the unit price of 3 yuan will be close to 10 yuan.” Now Zhao He likes to buy Binglu is a mineral water with a retail price of 1 yuan, but Zhao He said that such low-priced mineral water brands are becoming more and more difficult to buy.

1 yuan food is not easy

Although it has not disappeared, the situation of low-priced food of about 1 yuan is very difficult. In the era of increasing pursuit of high-quality products, the existence of “one yuan commodity” is very low, and the market share is likely to shrink further.

The fact that most stores do not tend to sell low-priced food is the primary reason for their shrinking production, and the direct reason why consumers are struggling to get them. The owner of a street shop on Wenhua Road, Changping District, Beijing told reporters: “The refrigerator and the store space are so big. If there are more low-priced ice creams and mineral water, the higher-priced products cannot be placed. After all, they are the same. Under the sales volume, low-priced products will have a lot less income.” Therefore, they will not consider too many low-priced foods when purchasing.

Gradually reducing the production of low-priced food, the merchants themselves also have difficulties. According to industry insiders, the cost of a bottle of mineral water, excluding channel costs, water source, packaging, and logistics costs are the most basic. In recent years, due to the increase in related costs, it is difficult to make profits or even lose money if the price does not rise. Ice cream companies also said that the rising cost of labor and refrigeration is the main reason for the increase in ice cream prices.

In addition, with the increasingly strict supervision of low-priced food by relevant departments, some businesses have gradually abandoned production. As the reporter learned, some regions have strengthened the control over the distribution of “Wu Mao Food” sellers within their jurisdiction, registered and operated brand information, and established a special supervision ledger for “Wu Mao Food”. For the “five cents food” that cannot be traced back, the operators will be ordered to take it off the shelves to stop selling or suspend business for rectification. Although these measures help to improve food safety, they also increase the actual cost of “1 yuan of food”, which has a certain impact on the production enthusiasm of enterprises.

consumer’s call

With the continuous exposure of news of various food “assassins”, many consumers are calling for low-priced beverages, ice cream and other foods.

Xiaosheng, who just graduated from college, told reporters that she likes to eat snacks, “a small package, the price has not changed much, and I still want to eat it every time I finish it. What we lack now is such low price and delicious food. snacks.”

The reporter learned through visits that some low-priced foods can drive greater sales. The owner of a small shop selling ice cream and beverages in Beijing’s Haidian District told reporters: “This year is relatively hot. It is no problem to sell five or six hundred sticks of old popsicles a day, and water is also sold well.” In the hot weather , Cheap ice cream is more attractive. At present, the total profit of the old popsicle of 1 yuan has exceeded the ice cream products with a retail price of more than 4 yuan.

A shop near Lishuiqiao South Metro Station in Beijing told reporters that since July, hundreds of bottles of mineral water and beverages can be sold every day. Among them, 90% of customers buy iced drinks. “Mineral waters of 1.5 yuan and 2 yuan are the most popular, and the overall proportion of mineral water brands that are more than 3 yuan is not large. Beverages are also the same trend, and sales of more than 5 or 6 yuan are relatively limited.”

Liu Huan, a market analyst, believes that some companies are now easily led away by others, and they pay more and more attention to external packaging and fashionability. This is certainly the trend of the times, but if they pursue this blindly, it is easy to form a blank in the low-priced market. Not conducive to boosting sales.

Chen Zhongyun, a professor at China University of Political Science and Law, believes that when consumers call for affordable food, they consider the need to return to the value of food and beverages themselves. “Mineral water is to quench thirst, and popsicles are to cool off the heat. No matter how beautiful the packaging is, it can’t replace the original value. What many consumers desire is to return to the essential needs of commodities. Producers should reflect on this.” Reporter Liu soldier