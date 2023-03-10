The committee members called for the elimination of rural areas and the banning of the old man. Netizens quarreled: What is behind the secret point of view is embarrassing?

Yesterday, Wang Junjin, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and chairman of Shanghai JuneYao (Group) Co., Ltd., suggested that more efforts should be made to promote the consumption of new energy vehicles in rural areas and eliminate Old Tou Le.

Experts believe that the promotion of new energy vehicles in rural areas will not only help curb environmental pollution and rural traffic safety, but also improve the quality of life of villagers and promote rural revitalization. “Rural areas have inherent advantages in this regard. For example, it is more convenient for rural households to install charging piles.”

Such remarks caused complaints from netizens. Some netizens said that this idea is good, but it should not be feasible to implement it in rural areas. We still have to refer to the actual situation. This is a rural area, but who would go Have fun with the old man. This suggestion can only be a suggestion until a specific alternative is thought of.

Some netizens pointedly said that if the JuneYao Group was not building cars, Wang Junjin’s proposal might be as simple as “why not eat minced meat”. But JuneYao is now aiming at the fast-growing track of small and micro electric vehicles, hoping to open up the fourth- and fifth-tier township markets.

The manufacturers of “Old Tou Le” are mainly located in Shandong, Henan, and Hebei. The target market is for consumers with limited economic capacity and low requirements for battery life and speed. To put it bluntly, it is a product born for the rural market. But the shortcomings of Old Tou Le are also obvious, and safety bears the brunt. The development of electric vehicles in rural areas is a major trend in the future, so it has been in the process of standardization and elimination. But is it a bit anxious to eliminate directly across the board?

The price of Old Tou Le is 10,000 to 30,000. It does not require a driver’s license or a charging pile. It is just a means of transportation. Juneyao’s A0-class small car has a starting price of 90,000 to 100,000 yuan. The overall strategy is to focus on small cities and township markets. Maybe there will be a more simple and practical A00 level in the future, I don’t know.

One is completely driven by demand, that is, without production qualifications, road rights, and subsidies, a vast market in towns and villages can be developed. The popularity of “Old Tou Le” naturally has its reasons. What do you think about this?