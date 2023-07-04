The companies, the family, the notary: this is what we know about Berlusconi’s will

MILAN. No repercussions on companies, possible opening next week and no surprises to come: Silvio Berlusconi’s will does not worry Fedele Confalonieri. “I would rule out any repercussions in the family and on the structure of the companies controlled or owned by Fininvest”, Confalonieri told journalists yesterday on the sidelines of the Assolombarda meeting, adding that for the opening of the last wishes of the founder of the Biscione “there is no it is a date, I assume it will be next week. I don’t think there will be any surprises,” added the president of Mfe-Mediaset.

On the side of company management, Confalonieri is the main point of reference for the children. So much so that last Thursday, the day of the meeting and of the board of directors of Fininvest, a holding in which Confalonieri does not hold any office, the president of the television group was present for a long time in the Milan office in via Paleocapa. Without hiding, indeed the only exponent of the Berlusconi entourage to exchange a few jokes with the journalists present at the company appointment.

In the office of the Milanese notary Arrigo Roveda, which keeps Silvio Berlusconi’s will, the activity continues, while on the political level the main adviser to Berlusconi’s children is still Gianni Letta, who has been very present in recent weeks in the Arcore villa. A large and important residence, which it is hypothesized that Marta Fascina could take care of, also with an economic participation in the maintenance of the enormous property of the five children of the founder of the Biscione. The structure is almost unsaleable, also due to the presence of the family mausoleum designed by Pietro Cascella. The idea that has always been present in the family is that Villa San Martino could also become a sort of museum on Berlusconi’s entrepreneurial and political activity. Perhaps expanding the activities of the Luigi Berlusconi Foundation, now based in via Senato in Milan, which the founder of the Alfa Romeo named after his father. A hypothesis that the children would have passed on to the top management of Forza Italia and on which, pending the opening of the will, work is being done.