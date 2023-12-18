The company sued: dealers must destroy VW models from China

Import Volkswagen cars from China to Germany? The car manufacturer has big problems with this – and in a current case obtained an injunction. picture alliance / photo library | Michael Gottschalk

A German car dealer has imported 22 Volkswagen ID.6 models from China – and now has to destroy them all.

Volkswagen has obtained an injunction in court against the sale of these electric cars because the group believes its trademark rights have been violated. The VW ID.6 is actually only intended for the Chinese market.

An expert believes that VW is focusing too much on SUVs in the German e-mobility market and needs to pay more attention to the compact and small car segment.

A car dealer has bought 22 VW ID.6 models produced in China to bring them onto the market in Germany. Despite valid registrations, the manufacturer was able to stop the model from being sold in this country – only to have the cars destroyed. Because for Volkswagen (VW) it’s about much more than 22 cars.

As a greeting, Gregory gives Brudny his gold, hard plastic business card. The four company headquarters are located on it: Berlin, Saint Petersburg, Milan and Monte Carlo. Brudny, a native of Russia, deals in used cars and yachts. And: He has a dispute with the Volkswagen Group that visibly upsets him. “I’ve been in the business since 1993 and for the first time I’ve experienced that I don’t have the right to trade in cars that have been fully cleared and registered by the Federal Motor Transport Authority,” he says.