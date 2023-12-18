Home » The company sued: dealers must destroy VW models from China
Business

The company sued: dealers must destroy VW models from China

by admin
The company sued: dealers must destroy VW models from China

Import Volkswagen cars from China to Germany? The car manufacturer has big problems with this – and in a current case obtained an injunction. picture alliance / photo library | Michael Gottschalk

A German car dealer has imported 22 Volkswagen ID.6 models from China – and now has to destroy them all.

Volkswagen has obtained an injunction in court against the sale of these electric cars because the group believes its trademark rights have been violated. The VW ID.6 is actually only intended for the Chinese market.

An expert believes that VW is focusing too much on SUVs in the German e-mobility market and needs to pay more attention to the compact and small car segment.

A car dealer has bought 22 VW ID.6 models produced in China to bring them onto the market in Germany. Despite valid registrations, the manufacturer was able to stop the model from being sold in this country – only to have the cars destroyed. Because for Volkswagen (VW) it’s about much more than 22 cars.

As a greeting, Gregory gives Brudny his gold, hard plastic business card. The four company headquarters are located on it: Berlin, Saint Petersburg, Milan and Monte Carlo. Brudny, a native of Russia, deals in used cars and yachts. And: He has a dispute with the Volkswagen Group that visibly upsets him. “I’ve been in the business since 1993 and for the first time I’ve experienced that I don’t have the right to trade in cars that have been fully cleared and registered by the Federal Motor Transport Authority,” he says.

You may also like

[Bilingual Financial News]Wealth preservation has become the primary...

Sam Altman’s Leadership Style Divides OpenAI Employees

Kenya: impact of developing countries’ debt on combating...

Signa’s insolvency – “Politicians have always courted René...

How TV Prices Defy Inflation and Become Less...

Ferragni-Saviano, storm on Meloni. Ruotolo with a short...

5 Big Things to Know in Financial Markets...

Habeck’s abrupt stop to e-car funding is met...

Starbucks Offers Hot Chocolate Giveaways and Holiday Discounts

Ex Ilva, Urso: “Fundamental steel hub: cohesive government...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy