The compensation of athletes at the Olympic Games

The demands of the athletes at the Olympic Games for direct remuneration from the IOC’s revenue are likely to be unsuccessful given the current market situation.

The US non-profit organization For the State published on October 3, 2023 details of the information provided by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS). As a result, the remuneration of various senior employees of the IOC became public. According to this information, the Secretary General of the IOC, Christophe De Kepper, earned around one and a half million dollars in 2021, including bonuses etc. Slightly lower compensation is reported for the other senior employees of the IOC (Becker & Reinsch 2023).

This remuneration now caused Athletes Germany eV, an interest group representing the athletes competing for the Federal Republic of Germany, according to the FAZ from October 4, 2023 (Becker & Reinsch 2023), on the one hand a detailed account of the use of the income from the Olympic Games and on the other hand a financial participation of the approximately 13,000 Demand that athletes share in this income: “If the IOC uses ten percent of its sales for internal purposes and salaries, it would only be appropriate to distribute this share of almost 800 million US dollars to athletes directly and without detours” (quoted from Becker & Reinsch 2023). Apparently the IOC collected around 7.6 billion dollars in the last four years of the Olympics and passed around 90 percent of it on to the world sports associations.

This raises the question of how such a demand from athletes should be assessed from a regulatory economic perspective.

The IOC is an organization under Swiss law and has set itself the particular task of organizing and monitoring the Olympic Games and promoting the Olympic movement worldwide. From an economic perspective, the IOC operates a platform in the form of the Olympic Games. Various groups appear as users of this platform: In addition to on-site spectators, these include athletes, media companies and other companies. While the former are interested in consuming the entertainment service of sporting competitions on site, the athletes represent the production factors of this competition. Their performance makes the competition interesting and therefore attracts spectators. For the athletes, participation in this competition provides, on the one hand, a direct consumer benefit from participation (“Being there is everything!”) (ideal benefit) and, on the other hand, victories in this event increase the market value of the athletes (indirect material benefit). This can be monetized, for example, through better advertising contracts or signing bonuses in subsequent competitions that are less interesting in terms of sport. Against this background, an athlete’s participation in the Olympic Games can also be interpreted as an investment in their own marketing. Athletes act here as “entrepreneurs in their own right” (see Krüger 1972) – performance is not just action, but also presentation (Gebauer 1972). Media companies are interested in offering their consumers appealing entertainment products; They therefore act as buyers of the media rights to the Olympic Games. Other companies have an interest in using the Olympic Games platform to increase their own awareness (sponsorship). For the platform operator, income can be generated particularly from on-site viewers, media companies and sponsors, which can be used, among other things, to implement the management and maintenance of the platform.

The athletes as a production factor undoubtedly occupy a central position within this platform: without their participation as a whole, the platform cannot produce its entertainment service. In other words: the market power of athletes as a whole is significant. If all athletes managed to join together to form a cartel, this cartel would certainly be able to appropriate large parts of the platform operator’s revenue, i.e. the IOC. It is well known from antitrust theory that such cartels are hardly stable across a large number of providers. This is something like the shape of Athletes Germany eV represents the interests of German athletes, whose preferences may differ from athletes in other parts of the world. If this interest group were to threaten to stay away from the Olympic Games if their athletes were not adequately compensated by the IOC, athletes from other countries would fill this gap, as the non-material and indirect monetary benefits of participation might be valued more highly. This applies in particular to the top athletes, e.g. the stars in the 100 meter run, whose expected value is likely to be greater than that of Athletes Germany eV represented athletes. In principle, the athletes find themselves in a prisoner’s dilemma situation that cannot be resolved without a global and cross-disciplinary agreement with a corresponding binding effect for the athletes.

Whether the athletes can enforce remuneration depends on their market power and the market power of the platform operator. Since the operator largely acts as a monolithic buyer, the athletes’ organizational options are rather limited and the athletes would also have to expect considerable loss of benefit if they were to stay away from the Olympic Games, there is much to suggest that the athletes can only implement small parts of their demands. The situation would be different if, in addition to the Olympic Games, other platform operators appeared that offered services of comparable quality. An example of this is football, in which FIFA and the continental associations have succeeded in offering interesting entertainment services for the viewer, which are much better received by football-interested spectators than the corresponding competitions of the Olympic Games and in which the athletes – at least the victorious teams – will be compensated monetarily by the platform operator.

All in all, it can be assumed that the IOC can defend itself against the athletes’ demands for direct payments by pointing out that the majority of the income is already passed on to the associations and thus indirectly to the athletes.

