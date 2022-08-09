On August 9, 2022, the performance flagship OnePlus Ace Pro was officially released, and the price starting from 3499 yuan is very close to the people.
OnePlus Ace Pro has a good configuration, using the first-generation Snapdragon® 8+ mobile platform + LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 top performance combination, equipped with up to 16GB large memory, equipped with longevity version 150W super flash charge and ice snow mountain cooling system and exclusive research and development Instantaneous bandwidth technology, coupled with HyperBoost game frame stabilization engine and super n28 signal, is a relatively competitive 5G mobile phone that has been launched recently.
Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, said that the hardware performance of OnePlus Ace Pro is only the foundation, and the ultimate experience is the core. OnePlus Ace Pro will be the industry’s first performance phone with both extreme performance and comprehensive experience, and it is a new benchmark for performance phones.
The whole machine adopts an integrated process design, which grinds a complete piece of glass into an integrated continuous curved glass, which is smooth without splicing and feels comfortable. There are two colors of “Hessian” and “Qingwu”. Among them, the design of Hessian is inspired by the volcanic basalt on Nanding Island. It adopts the first drilling and engraving double AG process, which makes the touch silky smooth and has an excellent grip. . Qingwu adopts the green glaze glass technology pioneered in the industry, so that the glass presents a warm and jade-like texture.
Snapdragon 8+ flagship core with super cooling
Full blood performance running points exceed 1.14 million
With its powerful performance, OnePlus Ace Pro has a high score of 1,141,383 on the benchmarking software AnTuTu.
This is due to its powerful hardware configuration. OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with the first-generation Snapdragon® 8+ mobile platform. The Snapdragon 8+ adopts the world‘s leading TSMC 4nm process technology, which improves the performance by 10% and reduces the power consumption by 30% compared with the previous generation. Built-in full blood version of LPDDR5 memory and overclocked version of UFS3.1 flash memory, high-speed data transmission, mobile phone runs more smoothly.
In order to fully unleash the powerful performance, OnePlus took two years to create an exclusive ice cooling system for Ace Pro. The industry’s first eight-channel all-through VC, the area of VC is as high as 5177mm², which is even larger than the general game phone. The thermal conductivity is 1 times higher than that of ordinary VC.
16GB large memory
Long-term use is still smooth
When the market generally adopts 12GB as the top memory solution, OnePlus Ace Pro is the first to start with 12GB and supports up to 16GB of large memory solutions. Supplemented by OnePlus’ world-first instantaneous bandwidth technology, the amount of data captured in nanoseconds is increased by 16 times. The app startup speed is increased by 16%, the number of keep-alives in the background is up to 35, and it supports up to 58 commonly used apps to stay in the background for a long time.
After testing, OnePlus Ace Pro achieved 0 kills in the background in 2 rounds of speed tests with 30 apps opened.
Better gaming experience
High frame, stable frame, and high image quality
OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with the HyperBoost game frame stabilization engine, which ensures stable game output with high frame rate through GPA frame stabilization technology and graphics heterogeneous technology.
OnePlus also announced that it has reached a strategic cooperation with the world-renowned game development engine Unity engine, which will polish from the bottom of the game and continue to bring users a more extreme game experience.
With its powerful game strength, OnePlus Ace Pro has become the designated machine for the 2022 Peace Elite Professional League and the second League of Legends mobile game professional league. At the press conference, OnePlus also brought an Easter egg to users. In October this year, OnePlus will also launch the world‘s first Yuanshen-Walnut exclusive customized mobile phone.
The first to support super n28 5G signal
Faster and more stable internet
OnePlus Ace Pro will be the first in the industry to support Super n28 5G signals.
The n28 has the signal capability of wider signal coverage area and stronger wall penetration capability. Compared with the ordinary n28, the 5G network speed of the super n28 is increased by 2 times, the signal reception range is increased by 1.96 times, and the signal anti-interference performance is increased by 2 times. Enjoy 5G network. In addition, the fuselage has 15 built-in antennas in a 360° surround distribution. No matter how you hold the phone, the signal is always stable and smooth.
OnePlus Ace Pro also supports a number of network optimization technologies. Among them, Wi-Fi directional acceleration technology and 5G dynamic adjustment technology allow users to enjoy fast and stable network speed in both mobile network environment and Wi-Fi environment.
Longevity Version 150W Super Flash Charge
Fast charging, long use
All OnePlus Ace Pro series come standard with a long-life version of the 150W super flash charge + 4800mAh large battery combination, which takes only 19 minutes to charge from 1% to 100%.
The OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with a battery health engine, which can maintain a battery health of more than 80% after being fully charged and discharged 1,600 times.
It also supports a new smart charging engine that provides three charging modes. The intelligent speed mode allows users to quickly “return blood” when they urgently need to charge; the temperature control mode can control the charging temperature rise, so that the user will not get hot while charging the phone while playing games; In the scene, fast charging is still possible.
Excellent custom screen quality
Flagship image shoot blockbuster easily
OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with a customized 6.7-inch 120Hz super-sensitive flexible straight screen, which has significantly improved in color rendering and brightness adjustment.
OnePlus Ace Pro supports 720Hz ultra-high touch sampling rate, whether it is daily use or playing games, it is very smooth to follow. Using a new generation of AI adaptive automatic brightness adjustment algorithm, the screen is automatically adjusted to the most comfortable brightness without hurting the eyes.
In terms of image, OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with IMX766+OIS optical image stabilization image combination, bringing flagship-level image performance. With the support of Snapdragon 8+, the computing power and ISP processing power of IMX766 are greatly enhanced. The exclusive optimized Turbo Night night scene algorithm and capture algorithm are used to make night scene imaging faster, and the capture success rate is increased by 65%. The main camera has been upgraded to full-link 10-bit color, which significantly improves color details and imaging performance.
ColorOS 12.1 new upgrade
Safer to use
OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with ColorOS 12.1 system, which has been upgraded in many aspects such as convenient functions, privacy protection, and interesting functions. In particular, the function of double-clicking the power button to open the health code has been well received.
In terms of privacy protection, OnePlus Ace Pro has obtained the first domestic mobile smart terminal security technical capability requirement level 5 certification, which is the highest level certification that a smartphone can obtain in this technical certification.