Original title: The competition in the mid-to-high-end mobile phone market intensifies

On August 9, 2022, the performance flagship OnePlus Ace Pro was officially released, and the price starting from 3499 yuan is very close to the people.

OnePlus Ace Pro has a good configuration, using the first-generation Snapdragon® 8+ mobile platform + LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 top performance combination, equipped with up to 16GB large memory, equipped with longevity version 150W super flash charge and ice snow mountain cooling system and exclusive research and development Instantaneous bandwidth technology, coupled with HyperBoost game frame stabilization engine and super n28 signal, is a relatively competitive 5G mobile phone that has been launched recently.

Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, said that the hardware performance of OnePlus Ace Pro is only the foundation, and the ultimate experience is the core. OnePlus Ace Pro will be the industry’s first performance phone with both extreme performance and comprehensive experience, and it is a new benchmark for performance phones.

The whole machine adopts an integrated process design, which grinds a complete piece of glass into an integrated continuous curved glass, which is smooth without splicing and feels comfortable. There are two colors of “Hessian” and “Qingwu”. Among them, the design of Hessian is inspired by the volcanic basalt on Nanding Island. It adopts the first drilling and engraving double AG process, which makes the touch silky smooth and has an excellent grip. . Qingwu adopts the green glaze glass technology pioneered in the industry, so that the glass presents a warm and jade-like texture.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

