On November 10, 2022, the China Automobile Dealers Association released the results of the October 2022 “Auto Dealer Inventory” survey: the comprehensive inventory coefficient of auto dealers in October was 1.76, an increase of 19.7% month-on-month and a year-on-year increase of 36.4%, and the inventory level was on alert above the line.

The spread of the epidemic has led to the insufficient quality of the “Silver Ten”, and the demand for the automobile market has weakened. In October, Henan, Guangdong, Shandong and other major auto consumption provinces were affected by the epidemic and suffered serious sales losses. The epidemic prevention and control in various places is strong, the closure of dealers affects normal operations, and the auto market is relatively silent. At the same time, problems such as declining passenger traffic, high lead conversion costs, delayed order conversion, and insufficient purchasing power have resulted in lower-than-expected sales in peak seasons and increased inventory pressure on dealers.

From the perspective of the national epidemic situation, the performance of the auto market in early November will still be greatly affected. In November, dealers and manufacturers entered the sales sprint stage at the end of the year, and it is expected that the marketing incentives will increase. At the same time, policies such as halving the purchase tax and new energy subsidies are about to expire. If the epidemic situation improves, there will be an obvious tail-off in car sales at the end of the year. If the epidemic continues to be high, car sales will be recovered after the subsequent epidemic eases.