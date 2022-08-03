Recently, the 2022 China Computing Conference was held in Jinan. At the Cloud-Network Integration Practice and Prospect Forum, Zhu Kun, Chief Engineer of Cloud and Core Network Product Planning at ZTE, delivered a keynote speech entitled “Computing Power into the Network, Building New Momentum for the Digital Economy”. He said that cloud-network integration provides operators with A new business growth point after the basic network and cloud. With the development of the digital economy, the digital transformation of the industry has entered the deep water area, and a large number of emerging businesses and emerging needs have emerged. Through computing power to form a network, cloud-network integration and innovation can fully meet the needs of agile innovation of new businesses.

Zhu Kun, Chief Engineer of ZTE Cloud and Core Network Product Planning

The theme of the conference is “Hundreds of karma leads to the future”. It aims to showcase the latest achievements of my country’s computing infrastructure construction, build a government-industry-university-research docking platform, strengthen domestic and international exchanges and cooperation in computing technology and industries, and promote computing power to empower thousands of industries. Baiye, helping the digital transformation of the economy and society.

The “14th Five-Year” digital economy development plan proposes a technical route for building a high-speed ubiquitous, integrated world, cloud-network integration, intelligent and agile, green and low-carbon, safe and controllable intelligent comprehensive digital information infrastructure. Operators are actively exploring the transition from traditional communication services and ICT services to DICT services, and begin to deploy new infrastructure such as computing power infrastructure.

Computing power is an important driving force and measure of economic development, and the cornerstone of an intelligent society. At present, the computing power supply method is difficult to meet the requirements of new business development and experience, which is mainly manifested in the separation of computing power services and network services; the uneven load of different computing power nodes, the underutilization of computing power resources; the lack of clear service guarantees, etc.

Zhu Kun said that in order to realize the network of computing power and provide a new supply method of “anywhere, anytime, unlimited computing power”, we need to start from four aspects:

Optimize computing resources to build efficient computing power and help application agile innovation.

From the data center to the cloud, network, edge, and terminal multi-level distribution, build open, shared, efficient and collaborative cloud, edge, and terminal ubiquitous computing power to achieve ubiquitous layout and “global on-demand”. DPU flexibly offloads basic service loads such as virtualization, network, storage, and security, and introduces heterogeneous hardware such as smart network cards, GPUs, and AI chips to provide diverse computing power and “professional performance” for applications. The TCF dual-core base shields the underlying hardware differences, realizes the decoupling of computing power, provides abstract computing power services, and achieves the integration of computing network and “agile flow”. Using a variety of energy-saving technologies such as micro-module data center, cold plate liquid cooling, and based on endogenous security, privacy computing and independent innovation, it provides green, safe, “economical and reliable” computing power.

Build a new network infrastructure to promote computing power with capacity.

The network has the advantage of wide coverage of connections, and a high-speed and flexible computing network infrastructure base can be built with network-connected computing. At the IP level, one network is used to connect multiple clouds, providing differentiated dedicated cloud access lines, and using SRv6 to achieve multi-cloud interconnection, ubiquitous access to services, and one-hop access to the cloud. At the optical transmission level, we will create an ultra-wide and flexible optical base, and use the long-board of the network to create a 20ms (national trunk)/5ms (regional)/3ms (metropolitan area) multi-level delay circle to provide certainty. high-quality computing power connection service. The network and resources are coordinated and optimized to create a unified computing network scheduling of cloud-edge-terminal intelligent connections.

Multi-element orchestration and scheduling support integrated cloud-network service operations.

Due to the diversity of computing power services and the complexity of operational processes, the orchestration and management of computing power networks is particularly important. Based on global intelligent perception such as digital twin visualization, multi-factor model measurement, and security situational awareness, the computing network brain realizes the integrated orchestration and scheduling of computing network industry through computing power enablement, network enablement, data enablement, and service use layer, and supports intelligent Computing power selection, intelligent path selection, and coordinated scheduling of computing, network, and industry. The computing network brain coordinates cloud, network scheduling, and business scheduling. By establishing a comprehensive evaluation model for computing, network, and business, it balances resource utilization, and ultimately enables integrated business operations to ensure business quality and user experience.

Business-driven, video computing network first try first。

At present, everything is videoized, and video has become a new type of infrastructure in the digital economy era. The computing power network is very promising in the video business field, and the video business is also the most active and promising business field. The network technology is mature and implemented.

As a leading communication network equipment manufacturer and digital base provider in China, ZTE is working with operators and partners to further promote the computing power network in more fields in terms of cloud-network integration, flexible resource scheduling, and ubiquitous computing power connections. Land application to help the development of the digital economy in the entire industry.