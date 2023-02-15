Home Business The concept of high-voltage fast charging is rising collectively. The charging pile market is expected to usher in a new development period丨Industry outlet
The concept of high-voltage fast charging is rising collectively. The charging pile market is expected to usher in a new development period丨Industry outlet

The concept of high-voltage fast charging is rising collectively. The charging pile market is expected to usher in a new development period丨Industry outlet

China Business News 2023-02-15

Recently, the concept of charging piles has continued to be active, high-voltage fast charging stocks have collectively risen, Tonghe Technology is approaching the 20% daily limit, and Xiangshan shares have been trading daily for two consecutive days. The CITIC Securities Research Report pointed out that the rapid growth in sales and ownership of new energy vehicles has brought strong demand in the charging pile market. At present, the proportion of car piles in the global market, including China, the United States and Europe, is relatively low. Accelerating the construction of charging piles has become an urgent need. At the same time, with technological progress and policy encouragement, the charging pile market is expected to usher in a new period of development.

Recently, the concept of charging piles has continued to be active, high-voltage fast charging stocks have collectively risen, Tonghe Technology is approaching the 20% daily limit, and Xiangshan shares have been trading daily for two consecutive days. The CITIC Securities Research Report pointed out that the rapid growth in sales and ownership of new energy vehicles has brought strong demand in the charging pile market. At present, the proportion of car piles in the global market, including China, the United States and Europe, is relatively low. Accelerating the construction of charging piles has become an urgent need. At the same time, with technological progress and policy encouragement, the charging pile market is expected to usher in a new period of development.

